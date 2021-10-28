Updated on Thursday, October 28, 2021 – 23:31

The iPhone is experiencing a resurgence with extraordinary force, accounting for more than half of all company sales once again

The tech giant Manzana announced this Thursday a net profit for the whole of its fiscal year 2021 of 94,680 million dollars (81,036 million euros), 65% more than in the previous year, boosted by the iPhone and services.

Between October 2020 and September 2021 (Apple’s fiscal year begins in October), the company Cupertino (California, USA) income 365,817 million dollars, above the 274,515 invoiced in the same twelve months of last year.

For their part, the investors of the bitten apple company pocketed during this period $ 5.67 per title, up from 3.31 a year ago.

By business segment, the telephone iPhone, which two years ago was in a certain downward trend and put its preeminence as Apple’s main source of income at risk, is experiencing a resurgence with extraordinary force, and already accounts for more than half of all sales. of the company.

Thus, of the 365,817 million billed so far this fiscal year, 191,973 million correspond to sales of iPhones (52.5%) and the rest come in this order from services (68,425 million), technology for clothing and household (38,367 million), computers Mac (35,190 million) and tablets iPad (31,862 million).

Especially significant is the revenue from services, 27% more year-on-year, since this segment is the company’s great bet for the future, which in recent years has launched multitude of subscription platforms in sectors as diverse as television entertainment, video games, print and music.

“This year we launched our most powerful products to date, from Macs equipped with M1 chips to the iPhone 13, which is setting a new standard for performance and giving our customers the ability to innovate in their creations and connections,” he said. present the accounts to the CEO of Apple, Tim cook.

The good results presented by Apple did not finish convincing investors in Wall street and the company’s shares were left 3.55% to $ 147.10 per share in electronic trading after the New York parks closed.

