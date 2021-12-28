

Apple closes its stores in New York to the public due to the increase in cases of covid-19 in the city.

The American technology company Apple announced on Monday that its stores in New York will be temporarily closed to the public due to increase in covid-19 cases, although they will serve customers who come to pick up the products purchased online.

The measure affects, among others, the crowded establishments on Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, Soho and World Trade Centerlocal media reported, citing the Cupertino, California-based company.

Other outlets in New York’s five boroughs will also not receive in-person buyers., according to those versions.

“We regularly monitor conditions and will adjust our health measures and store services to support the well-being of customers and employees,” the company said in a statement.

They also indicated that they remain committed to a “comprehensive approach” for their teams, which combines periodic testing with daily health checks, the use of masks by both employees and customers, deep cleaning and sick leave. paid.

The CNBC chain indicated that Apple had already temporarily closed stores in Miami and Annapolis (Maryland) a few days ago, as well as in Canada as a result of the rebound in infections. The decision also affected premises in Georgia, Texas, and New Hampshire, noted, for its part, The New York Post.

The decision comes at a time when Covid-19 cases have risen in the United States due to the advance of the omicron variant.

In the last week (from December 19 to 26), an average of 203,000 per day was registered, a level that had not been seen since January 19, according to data from The Washington Post.

Apple postpones the return to the office of its employees

The Omicron variant has come to sow doubts about the return to normality and in the United States companies are beginning to modify their plans, such as Apple, which announced to its workers that the date to return to the office is suspended indefinitely.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, sent an email to all employees to announce that the company will suspend the return of its workers to the office until a date “yet to be decided”, and that it will also provide all corporate and retail employees $ 1,000 dollars to equip their home offices, CNN reported.

Apple’s decision is announced amid an increase in Covid-19 cases and just as concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant are increasing due to its speed of spread, to the extent that the World Health Organization recognized that the variant is advancing at an unprecedented rate and which estimates that most countries are already affected.

