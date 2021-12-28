12/28/2021 at 07:47 CET

The technology giant Apple announced this Monday that its stores in New York will be temporarily closed to the public due to the increase in cases of covid-19, although they will serve customers who come to pick up the products purchased online.

The measure affects, among others, the crowded establishments of the Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, Soho and World Trade Center, local media reported, citing the Cupertino, California-based company.

Neither will other outlets receive buyers in people. five counties New York, according to those versions.

“We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures and store services to support the well-being of customers and employees, “the company said in a statement released by the US network CNN.

In addition, it indicated that they remain committed to a “integral approach” for their teams, which combines periodic testing with daily health checks, the use of masks by both employees and customers, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.

The CNBC chain indicated that Apple had already temporarily closed stores a few days ago in Miami and Annapolis (Maryland), as well as in Canada following the rebound in infections. The decision also affected premises in Georgia, Texas, and New Hampshire, The New York Post newspaper pointed out.

The decision comes at a time when the cases of covid-19 have risen in the United States before the advance of the omicron variant.

In the last week (from December 19 to 26), an average of 203,000 per day, a level that had not been seen since January 19, according to data from The Washington Post.