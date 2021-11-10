Apple would have problems to receive new devices due to the crisis of transport and electronic components, being the iPhone 13 one of the victims in the face of the Christmas campaign.

That there is a problem with semiconductors is no longer new. We have been seeing news for weeks that talk about it, both about its shortage and how long the shortage can last.

The fact is that some brands have been able to anticipate the problem a little, while others have encountered an urgency that could influence their work. Apple seems to belong to this second group and this could bring bad news for the company.

Reports reveal that despite being in high demand, the iPhone 13 series has been hit by shortages. A Digitimes report suggests that while the semiconductor crisis is subsiding thanks to increased production from suppliers, iPhones could remain in short supply until February 2022.

While the iPhone 13 series is doing well in sales, they have even been allowed to put it on sale recently. In fact, the sales of the iPhone 12 due to its downgrade has made more consumers want to buy a new phone from Apple.

Media reports suggest that Apple shipped more than 50 million iPhones in the third quarter of the year. It seems that this has not been enough and have had to cut iPad production in half to meet the growing demand for iPhones.

Due to the problem of semiconductors, Apple reportedly entered into talks with TSMC (its main chip supplier) to reserve a production line exclusively for chips to be used in iPhones.

Despite the fact that the company has seen an increase in demand and would have already ordered new semiconductors, the lack of supply could end in a situation that would lead to a significant loss of sales. Apple has already predicted a revenue drop of $ 6 billion.

A business plan that had always worked

Every time Apple launches a new device, it does so with a limited number of copies of the product. This means that there is always enough demand for each model, but also It could have been counterproductive in a shortage situation like the current one.

It is believed that the company will not be able to recoup losses until early 2022 once supplies return to normal.