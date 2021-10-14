In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The days of great deals on Apple products at MediaMarkt are back: iPhone, MacBooks, iPad and much more at the best price.

The special sales days have returned to MediaMarkt, and this time it is the Apple Days, where you will find discounts on all kinds of Apple products.

If you wanted to buy an iPhone, a Mac or even an accessory from the Apple ecosystem, right now you can find some of the best deals on MediaMarkt.

These offers are limited. Like all the “X Days” of MediaMarkt you have a few specific days to get these discounts. In this case you will have until Sunday October 17.

Many of these offers are the minimum prices that can be offered, and you can even find more interesting discounts than those you will find on Amazon on some products, although the famous online store always tries to match a discount.

If you want to get an Apple product, these are the best discounts of the Apple Days of MediaMarkt.

iPhone 12 Pro

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 3 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

If you don’t want to wait practically more than a month until you can buy a new iPhone 13 Pro, right now you have the iPhone 12 Pro on sale at MediaMarkt at one of its all-time lows.

This mobile has few notable differences with the new model and what you miss out on news, you earn at a discount. It has a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a powerful processor such as the A14 Bionic, Face ID biometric system as a security method, and a 12-megapixel triple camera.

All your questions about the iPhone 12 Pro are answered in this complete analysis that we have published.

MediaMarkt has launched this 128 GB iPhone 12 Pro for 999 euros. Amazon has followed up with the same offer, in this peaceful blue color for 999 euros and with free shipping.

MacBook Pro with M1 chip

This new Apple laptop already equips its own ARM processor, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

The most powerful computer with the most battery so far from Apple is this MacBook Pro with M1 chip.

It is the first generation with a processor created by Apple for computers and has established itself as one of the best and most efficient. It never gets hot and makes absolutely no noise. But the best thing is that all the programs run smooth and fast.

This version is the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with “Retina” resolution, it also has 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD and has macOS as the operating system.

It has 2 USB-C ports with Thunderbolt and USB 4, as well as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 to achieve the maximum possible speed.

Get it on sale at MediaMarkt for 1,199 euros with free shipping. Amazon has reacted to this offer and is also offering it for 1,199 euros.

10.2 “iPad 256GB

This is the new iPad, with Apple A13 processor and better battery life than the previous model, as well as access to the latest iPad OS updates.

The latest model of Basic iPad, the 10.2-inch and Apple’s Touch ID round button is now available on sale at MediaMarkt, the first it has gotten since its launch a few weeks ago.

This iPad is one of the cheapest and in addition to a 10.2-inch screen it has 256 GB of storage, the highest capacity, not the basic 64 GB. It has the A13 Bionic processor and a 12 megapixel front camera for making video calls and selfies.

It is compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil that is also reduced during the Apple Days of MediaMarkt to 79 euros, as in Amazon.

In MediaMarkt you can get it for 529 euros. In Amazon it is also available for 529 euros, but the delivery dates go to 1 to 2 months.

Beats Studio Buds

With active noise cancellation, these True Wireless headphones deliver clear, uninterrupted sound. They are compatible with iOS and Android.

The latest Apple audio products are not AirPods, but these Beats Studio Buds. They are totally wireless headphones that have with active noise cancellation.

One of the best options if you have an Android mobile, although it works just as well. Active noise cancellation eliminates outside noise, so you can easily listen to music or focus.

Its autonomy of 5 hours increases to 24 hours thanks to its charging box. They are a good option to do sports with them because they have resistance to sweat and water.

Get them at MediaMarkt for only 119 euros. In Amazon they have also reacted and have matched the price to 119 euros.

HomePod mini

HomePod mini is the latest version of Apple’s smart speaker, with a compact design that houses a powerful sound system, S5 processor and compatibility with the Siri voice assistant for total control of home devices.

One of the best Apple audio products you can buy is small speakers. HomePod mini.

It’s a small Siri-built speaker with which you can ask questions, control HomeKit-connected products, and actually perform whatever function you do with Siri.

But don’t let its small size fool you, it sounds really good and is perfect for listening to music at home. Pair two with an Apple TV and you have a perfect sound system for your Smart TV.

In the analysis of the HomePod mini it was already clear that Apple in audio knows how to do things very well. Now it is reduced to 95 euros in MediaMarkt, so take the opportunity to mount an audio system.

