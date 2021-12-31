They are the most famous wireless headphones in the world, who paved the way for True Wireless, but it is true that in terms of supported audio technologies they have always been one step behind. Now we know why.

When the AirPods were first announced, many people doubted that those little devices could deliver a good sound on a par with traditional wired headphones.

Luckily for everyone, the headphones came out very good and the industry went headlong into doing the same. So now we have True Wireless from Jabra, Sony, Bose, AKG, Senheiser … the list is endless.

Today Airpods are one of the best-selling mobile accessories having several generations and even Pro versions that cost 500 euros (and that we have analyzed here).

The point is that when it comes to sound, Apple’s AirPods have never been at the level of the best headphones on the market., since its strengths have been the ease of use, the design, the autonomy, and the good general operation. But not the sound.

And, the question is: What else could Apple do to improve the sound? Well the answer is to find a new wireless protocol because Bluetooth has fallen short.

Do you have some AirPods? If the answer is yes, pay attention to these tricks and get the most out of your Apple headphones.

Or this is what Gary Geaves, Apple’s vice president of acoustics and one of the people in charge of the team that created the AirPods, seems to imply.

Speaking to What HiFi in an interview, Geaves was asked if maybe Bluetooth could be one of the reasons holding back AirPods and their sound quality, to which the Apple executive seemed to imply that he did.

“We have to focus a lot on getting the most out of Bluetooth technology, and there are a number of tricks we can play to maximize or circumvent some of the limits of Bluetooth. But it’s fair to say that we would like to have more bandwidth and … I stop here “Geaves is honest.

The AirPods 2 are the second version of Apple’s popular wireless headphones. The new version has new features such as Siri active listening, wireless charging case and improved autonomy, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for faster and more stable connectivity.

We are not sure if Geaves’ comments suggest that Apple could be working on its own wireless technology or taking advantage of some other technology to improve the quality of AirPods, so we’ll have to wait and see.

What is clear is that Apple is not happy with Bluetooth, something surprising since the current 5.2 protocol was created exclusively to offer good wireless audio quality.