01/12/2022 at 16:30 CET

Manzana has incorporated two new functions within your Fitness + app, a call ‘Time To Run’ (‘Time to run’), an audio experience with popular routes through some cities, and another with collections of exercises and meditations.

Apple’s fitness and wellness service, designed around the Apple Watch, has incorporated with ‘Time to Run’ new playlists alongside the ‘Collections’ feature‘to help users achieve their physical goals, as the company has announced through a statement.

In addition to guiding the user through popular routes in some cities, ‘Time to Run’ includes a selection of songs, designed to match the intensity, location and training of each race. At the moment, it will have three episodes available: London, Brooklyn and Miami Beach.

From this Monday, this function is complemented with ‘Collections’. It is a set of over 2000 styles of exercises and guided meditations from the app’s library, organized to help users achieve different goals.

Six collections available

With this release initially six collections will be available– 30-Day Core Challenge, Pilates Posture Improvement Exercises, Perfecting Balance Yoga Poses, Relaxing to Get to Bedtime, Running the First Five Kilometers Method, and Maneuvers to Strengthen and Stretch Your Back, and the hips.

Another novelty that includes Apple Fitness + is the third season of the ‘Time To Walk’ option (‘Time to walk’). This modality presents a series of podcasts presented by famous people who tell their experiences in relation to physical activity and sport.

This personal wellness service features nearly 2,000 workouts, available in 4K Ultra High Definition, and covers eleven different types of training, including HIIT, Strength, Core, Pilates, Yoga, Cycling, Rowing, or Dance.

Remember that Fitness + is available in several countries, including Spain, as a subscription service of 9.99 euros per month or 79.99 euros per year. The first month is free and can be shared with up to five people.