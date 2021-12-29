Apple is trying to contain the departure of employees with bonuses and shares, a measure that affects especially the most difficult positions to fill.

In the last times the job market is changing so much that even Apple is having trouble keeping employees and is forced to offer bonuses, shares and prizes in order to retain them. This is an unusual situation that has several explanations and requires a special effort on the part of the companies.

There are terms such as the great resignation that are being known in 2021, but also it is difficult for companies to keep employees in a market with an unusual turnover. They have trouble keeping workers who are attracted to new companies, more interesting projects or even the possibility of telecommuting.

Apple is no stranger to this context and, as reported by Bloomberg, is being forced to offer all kinds of bonuses for “contain defections“. An unusual situation for a company in which it seemed that before everyone dreamed of working.

Given the departure of workers who are moving towards competition, Apple offers bonuses of up to $ 180,000 in restricted shares.

These types of actions are those that are given to workers and maintain certain restrictions on their issuance and sale by the company. Although Apple has not responded to questions on this topic, you can imagine what those conditions will be.

As regards the beneficiaries of the shares and other bonuses, they are the “high performance” workers. They would have received them up to 20% of engineers of the areas of design, hardware, software and operations.

In addition, Apple has had to delay the return to the offices up to four times due to the different waves of infections. An intention to return that has encountered opposition from workers who do not want to return, at least for now. And not just because of the pandemic

In California there is a significant problem with housing And this has also led the company to allocate a significant amount of money to address the situation, there is talk of up to 2.5 billion dollars in CNET.

As can be seen, these are strange times for apple And the sector giant has understood that the best way to retain employees is to invest heavily in them.