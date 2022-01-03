PABLO PARDO

The company founded by Steve Jobs has exceeded three billion dollars of market capitalization, after gaining more than 30% in 2021. It is the first company to do so.

If someone wanted to buy everything that Spain and Portugal produce together – from all the taxi rides to all the agricultural production, automobiles, and everything that Zara stores sell – in two years, it would be more or less the same. to buy Apple. In fact, there are only six countries with a nominal GDP greater than that of this company: the US, China, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, and France. The iPhone company has broken the psychological barrier of 3 trillion dollars (2.66 trillion euros), which represents a revaluation of 35% in twelve months. In the past three years, the company that Tim Cook runs has risen 30% annually. It is a brutal revaluation in any company; on the most expensive in the world, it is unimaginable.

And yet Apple seems in a situation where it is virtually doomed to keep climbing. This is partly due to its specific weight in the indices, which, in turn, is a direct consequence of its enormous value. Every time a hedge fund goes out based on the Dow Jones, the Standard and Poor’s, the NASDAQ, the tech stocks, the large-cap companies, or the leading dividend companies, it has to buy Apple. The apple company falls into all these categories, and it cannot be ignored.

The unstoppable rise of Apple comes, paradoxically, after a year in which the company has hardly released new products. Added to this are signs that sales of the new iPhone series – the 13 – are being much lower than expected, to the point that the company may have asked its suppliers to cut back on component manufacturing. Apple has closed 2021 with stores in which customers could only go to take devices that they had previously purchased online. And in December the company launched bonuses ranging between 50,000 and 180,000 dollars (from 44,000 to 160,000 euros) to its engineers so that they do not go to Meta, the old Facebook, which has decided to bet its future on virtual reality.

For 2022, Apple’s expectations are better, and they may even include an augmented reality device, although this is a product that has been waiting since 2020. Meanwhile, Apple is still involved in the mysterious Project Titan, which is what the technology initiative to build a car. The initiative has been underway, with two steps forward and one step back, for almost ten years, but in 2021 it appears to have gained momentum. Although there is no official version of Apple, it is assumed that the car could arrive in 2025 – just the year that Tim Cook could retire – and be fully autonomous.

Beyond Apple’s milestone, the question remains that the US stock market is tremendously concentrated in ten technology companies, which account for 30% of the value of the Standard and Poor’s, the benchmark index for large companies in that country. If that sector is affected by some type of crisis and its shares fall, the impact would be enormous in all the markets of the world, and could even cause a recession of the global economy.

