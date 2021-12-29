

The company run by Tim Cook is preventing the competition from taking away the best of its team.

Photo: Mario Tama / .

A Bloomberg report notes that Apple Inc. has delivered bonuses on unusual and significant actions for some of his engineers, in an attempt to retain talent at home and avoid defections to rival companies such as Meta Platforms Inc, owned by Mark Zuckerberg.

The bonuses delivered range from $ 50,000 to $ 180,000 in stocks in some cases, as reported by people who asked not to be identified because the program is not public.

Sources revealed that it is a practice that is performed every 4 years in an attempt to retain staff and that the benefit was presented by managers as a reward for high performing employees.

According to the information, Apple is constantly waging a talent war with companies in Silicon Valley and beyond. And Meta is emerging as a particular threat, since already hired about 100 Apple engineers in recent months, although Apple has also acquired Meta’s key employee services.

The two companies are estimated to have the potential to be major rivals in the development of headsets, smart watches, virtual and augmented reality developments, and they both plan major hardware releases over the next couple of years.

Anonymous Bloomberg sources noted that the recent payments received are not part of Apple’s normal compensation packages, which include a base salary, units of shares and a cash bonus.

According to the leaked information, Apple occasionally gives additional cash bonuses to its employees, but this time the size of the latest stock grants was atypical and timely, given to them. about 10% to 20% of engineers in silicon design, hardware, and select software and operations groups.

Unsurprisingly, the engineers who did not receive the stock awards believe that the selection process is arbitrary.

For its part, Meta has intensified its efforts to attract engineering talent from Apple’s augmented reality engineering, artificial intelligence, software and hardware divisions, offering significant salary increases as it seeks to dedicate its efforts to creating new hardware and developing the much-heralded metaverse project.

It has emerged that Apple’s brain drain has affected other areas, such as the autonomous car team, so the company needs to keep the best of its team to work on various next-generation devices, including the car, VR and AR headsets, and new versions of the iPhone.

You may also like:

Facebook will invest $ 150 million to conquer the metaverse

Apple postpones return to the office and gives $ 1,000 to each employee to buy equipment and continue working at home

Apple closes three stores due to the dissemination of the Omicron variant