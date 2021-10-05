On this day, a decade ago, the world of technology received, in shock, the news of the death of Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple.

At only 56 years old, after refusing to be treated for his cancer to follow alternative natural therapies, Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011.

Apple was at its best, with the iPhone sweeping sales and the iPad, introduced a year earlier, conquering a new market, that of tablets.

With Steve Jobs not only did the founder of what is now the richest company in the world passed away. Too we lost a technology visionary Just as it revolutionized computers, mobile phones and tablets, who knows what it could have done with wearables, the electric car or virtual and augmented reality.

Tim Cook took over, and no one can question his enormous capacity as CEO and businessman, taking Apple to market heights unthinkable a few years ago.

Many miss the innovation of Steve Jobsbut certainly not its shareholders.

The spirit of Steve Jobs is still present in Apple, although their influence loses strength As computers and mobiles, the areas where Steve Jobs made his mark, take a back seat in the company’s business portfolio, which is now looking to the autonomous car, the metaverse, wearables and the smart home .

On the 10th anniversary of the death of Steve Jobs, Apple wanted to honor him by hanging on its website an emotional video with the best moments of Steve Jobs in photos, and in the legendary presentations of the first Mac, the first iPhone, and other devices. There is also a statement from his family.

In addition, Tim Cook has sent a letter to all employees, remembering the figure of his friend, to which Bloomberg has had access:

“Steve believed that passionate people can change the world for the better. That’s the philosophy that inspired him to create Apple. And it lives in us today.

Steve was many things: bright, funny and wise, a husband, a father, a friend and, of course, a visionary. He challenged us to see the world not for what it was, but for what it could be. And it helped a lot of people, including myself, to see the same potential in ourselves. Not a day goes by without me thinking about him. “

Unfortunately, we can only imagine what Steve Jobs would have done with the technology of our time. For better or for worse, Apple is very different from the company he led.

We miss you too, Steve Jobs …