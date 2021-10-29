10/29/2021 at 1:43 PM CEST

EP

US tech giant Apple made a net profit of 94,680 million dollars (81,422 million euros) at the end of its fiscal year, which runs from October to September, which represents an increase of 64.9 percent compared to the previous year, according to the multinational, which warned of the impact on its accounts of supply chain problems .

In this sense, during the conference with analysts after the publication of the Apple accounts, Tim Cook, CEO of the multinational recognized that the evolution of the last quarter of the multinational suffered an adverse impact of some 6,000 million dollars (5,156 million euros) derived from supply restrictions, “and that affected the iPhone, iPad and Mac.”

The chief executive of Apple pointed out that this problem was motivated by the shortage of chips, as well as manufacturing interruptions related to Covid-19 in Southeast Asia, although he stressed that this second factor has improved in recent months so that will be the lack of chips the main element of supply problems.

“It will affect, is affecting, should I say, practically most of our products today, but from the demand point of view, the demand is very solid, “said Cook, who acknowledged that the impact of the restrictions in the current quarter will be greater than the 6,000 million dollars corresponding to the period between July and September.

Sales of Apple in the whole of its last fiscal year increased by 33.2 percent year-on-year, to 365,817 million dollars (314,594 million euros), with an increase of 34.7 percent in product sales, up to 297,392 million dollars (255,750 million euros) and 27.2 percent of the commercialization of services, up to 68,425 million dollars (58,848 million dollars).

Specifically, the sales of iPhone In the fiscal year they reported to Apple 191,973 million dollars (165,092 million euros), 39.3 percent more, while the sales of Mac increased by 22.9 percent to $ 35,190 million (€ 30,262 million) and revenue from the sales of iPad they grew 34.3 percent, to 31,862 million dollars (27,400 million euros).

On his side, sales between ‘wearables’ and accessories totaled 38,367 million dollars (32,995 million euros), 25.3 percent more than a year before, while Apple’s service revenue grew 27.2 percent, to 68,425 million dollars (58,844 million euros ).

Between the months of July and September, the last quarter of your fiscal year, The Cupertino company obtained a net profit of 20,551 million dollars (17,673 million euros), 62 percent more than in the same period of the previous year, while the turnover increased 28.8 percent, up to a record in the quarter of 83,360 million dollars (71,687 million euros).

IPhone sales in this period reported to Apple 38,868 million dollars (33,425 million euros), 47 percent more, while Mac sales increased 1.6 percent, to $ 9,178 million (€ 7,893 million) and iPad sales revenue grew 21.4 percent to $ 8,252 million (€ 7,096 million).

On the other hand, quarterly sales of wearables and accessories totaled 8,785 million dollars (7,555 million euros), 11.5 percent more than a year before, while Apple’s service revenue grew 25.6 percent, to 18,277 million dollars (42,466 million euros).

“Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we established new revenue records in all our geographic segments and product categories despite continued uncertainty in the macro environment, “said Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer.