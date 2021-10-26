PABLO SCARPELLINI

The Angels

Updated on Monday, October 25, 2021 – 23:35

The social network obtains 19% more profits than a year ago but with income below that expected by Wall Street

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEVAFPTechnology The great metaverse competition: “We cannot imagine the crimes that can be committed there” Scandal Checking Facebook: the devastating ‘I accuse’ of former employee Frances Haugen

The scandals and bad reputations do not seem to affect his unstoppable march at the moment. Facebook login $ 29,010 million in the third quarter of 2021, 35% more than a year ago thanks to the 1.93 billion people who use their social network every day. The net profit was 9,194 million, 19% more than in the same period of 2020.

Your CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in the eye of the hurricane after the direct attacks by former employee Frances Haugen on the philosophy and modus operandi of her company, was brief in his statements after presenting the results at the close of the trading day on Wall Street. “We have made good progress this quarter and our community continues to grow,” he said. “I’m excited about our roadmap, especially around creators, commerce, and helping build the metaverse.”

Despite the positive results, sales growth was slower than analysts expected, with a forecast of $ 29.56 billion in the income item that did not reach. Hence, the reaction in the after-hours market was timid, with a revaluation of around 1%. The company ensured that the privacy rules imposed by Manzana in its ecosystem of applications is creating a climate of uncertainty in the social network based in Menlo Park, California.

Facebook also referred to its firm commitment to products and services around virtual and augmented reality, a technology that allows virtual elements to be superimposed on our vision of reality. The company announced that they will change their accounting structure to divide Facebook Reality Labs and differentiate it from your main business unit.

The tech giant said the company expects its revenue for the last quarter of the year to be between $ 31,500 and $ 34,000 million, slightly below analysts’ expectations. Facebook indicated that the forecast is a reflection of the “uncertainty” faced by Apple’s changes, in addition to “macroeconomic and Covid-related factors.”

The results of Facebook are the starting signal for a week in which the other great powers of Big Tech will present accounts. Google and Microsoft They will do it on Tuesday and Amazon Thursday.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Getafe – Celta de Vigo Girona – Real Zaragoza