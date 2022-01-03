01/03/2022 at 21:22 CET

American tech Manzana, the largest company in the world by market capitalization, reached 3 billion dollars in the stock market this Monday during the first session of the year in Wall street.

The bitten apple firm reached the milestone around 1:45 p.m. local time (18:45 GMT) by briefly surpassing the $ 182.86 per share, which means that it has tripled its size on the stock market in less than four years.

Investors continue to bet on the company co-founded by Steve Jobs, which in its fiscal year 2021 -finished in October- earned $ 94.68 billion, 65% more year-on-year, boosted by the iPhone and services.

Apple became the first US company to reach a trillion dollars in 2018, almost four decades after going public, and doubled that value in just two years thanks to the push of the covid-19 pandemic.

The iPhone has risen to more than half of sales, although the subscription platforms it has launched gain weight in sectors as diverse as television entertainment, video games, the press and music.

The Californian company has exploded in the stock market especially under the command of Tim cook, who succeeded the late visionary Jobs as CEO in 2011, when the company was worth about $ 350 billion.

Apple maintains leadership among the largest listed companies globally, followed by Microsoft (2.5 trillion), Alphabet (1.92 trillion), Saudi Aramco (1.9 trillion), Amazon (1.73 trillion) and Tesla (1.19 trillion).

We will have to wait until the close of the session to see if Apple seals the milestone. In the accumulated of 2021, the company appreciated around 35%.