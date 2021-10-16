Apple believes that allowing app downloads from third-party stores on its iOS devices could increase attack rates on its customers.

For years there has been no mystery in stating that the Android ecosystem is much more exposed to malware than the iOS ecosystem, and this is because Apple’s operating system is much more closed, not allowing, for example, the download of external applications to the App Store.

But this secrecy of Apple has already led to several problems for the company in recent years, and is that there is currently an antitrust investigation by the regulators of the European Union in which it is claimed that those of Cupertino violated the EU competition rules related to policies associated with the App Store.

Be that as it may, to counter criticism, Apple has published a 31-page report defending why its ecosystem is limited to the App Store.

In the report called “Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps: A Side Download Threat Analysis,” he states that if Apple were to finally open up the iOS ecosystem to allow off-store installations, “it would cripple the iPhone’s security and privacy protections. which would pose serious security risks to users ”.

In the report it can be read that “the iPhone is a very personal device where users store part of their most sensitive and personal information. This means that maintaining security and privacy in the iOS ecosystem is vitally important to users, “says Apple.

“However, some require that Apple support the distribution of applications outside the App Store, through direct downloads or third-party application stores, a process also known as side download,” they add.

Malware targeting mobile devices has continued to grow, while users keep their phones unprotected. Furthermore, attacks are now targeting the Internet of Things, an industry with a very low level of security.

Apple also refers to the Android ecosystem in the report which attracts a greater number of attacks due to its more open nature. However, Apple notes that “over the past four years it has been found that Android devices had 15 to 47 times more malware infections than the iPhone ”.

It is also included in the report that, based on an investigation carried out by a security company, they indicate that close to 6 million attacks per month occur on Android mobile devices.

If Apple were forced to support side-loading “cybercriminals would attack iOS users much more than now.”

On top of that, the customer “would have less information about the applications since external application stores would not be obliged to provide the information that is shown on the product pages of the App Store and on privacy labels.”

Although some companies may be interested to some extent that their applications are also accessible through other external stores to “skip” royalties, the truth is that the user may want to continue to be in a much safer ecosystem so as not to be filtered personal or banking information due to malware that may end up being downloaded from external stores.