In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to buy a smartwatch, today is the cheapest day of the year to do so, even if you are looking for one of the most popular models.

That smart watches, sports or not, have made an important niche in our daily lives is obvious. Who more and who uses them less to count steps, calories burned and other physical details, and there are even those who can say that their smartwatch has saved their life.

There is no shortage of smart watches of all kinds, prices and conditions, so if you want to change yours or give one as a gift, today is the best day to do it. There is no shortage of smartwatch on sale for Black Friday from practically any of the main brands.

There are the usual ones, like Apple, Samsung or Huawei, but also some like Fitbit or Garmin who have not wanted to miss the party.

Discover the best offers and discounts that you will find on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and many more during Black Friday 2021.

Apple Watch Series 3 from 189 €

This Apple smartwatch is still a great option thanks to its screen and its functionalities, with a heart rate monitor, GPS and water resistance.

Despite the fact that several years have passed since its launch, the Apple Watch Series 3 for 189 euros can still be considered a bargain.

It is the 38mm model, with a heart rate monitor, watchOS and all the novelties of this operating system, although it does not have others such as the electrocardiogram.

If what you are looking for is a good GPS watch to receive notifications and do sports, it is a good option.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for € 199

The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s smartwatch more focused on sports. It has a tactile digital bezel and has 90 sports monitoring, as well as IP68 certification and WearOS system.

There are many other cheaper watches, and more expensive, but one of the best Black Friday deals is the one that affects the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and leaves it at only 199 euros in black and for the same in white.

It is a model that has just arrived in stores and that is already greatly reduced in price, and that it has practically everything.

He does electrocardiograms, measures oxygen saturation and even body composition. It also allows you to pay with Samsung Pay, so for the price you can ask for very little more.

We have been able to analyze it and the results are quite good.

Apple Watch Series 6 for € 399

Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest version of Apple’s smart watch. It comes with a blood oxygen monitor, a new processor based on the A13 of the iPhone 11 and new colors.

This is one of the most attractive Apple Watch, the 44mm Series 6 in navy blue, one of the most demanded without a doubt.

The temporary price during Black Friday is 60 euros cheaper than usual, and stays at 399 euros. PcComponentes also has it on offer, for 331 euros in its 40mm version.

It goes without saying that it is one of Apple’s most complete models, with ECG and noise detection, for example.

Huawei Watch 3 for € 279

This smartwatch has LTE connectivity and up to 14 days of battery life. It can measure more than 100 different sports activities, so it is also valid as a sports watch.

Huawei is another of the brands that has renewed practically its entire product catalog, including watches, one of the fundamental gadgets to maintain its presence after the problems they have had with Google.

This particular model boasts top-notch features, such as VO2 Max, SpO2 measurement, quite accurate sensors for exercising, and even a skin temperature detector.

For the 279 euros it costs, it is difficult to find some better alternatives.

Fitbit Versa 3 for € 159

Smartwatch for athletes with sports tracking, GPS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen level. One of the best watches to do all kinds of sports and maintain an active life.

It goes without saying that despite the fact that other technologies have gained ground, Fitbit was among the first to reach the sports watch sector, especially those designed for fitness.

It has a reputation for having the most accurate sensors of all, as well as having a fairly extensive and active user community. In its application you can access diets and training programs at all times if you have one of its devices.

To this day, probably the one with the best value for money is the Fitbit Versa 3, and that is because Amazon has it on offer for only 159 euros.

Amazfit GTR for € 77

This Amazfit watch, a brand formerly associated with Xiaomi, claims to be one of the best adventure watches.

Since you already have a new model for sale, it has dropped a lot more in price, although it still has a lot of quantifiable sports and pretty good sensors.

Its price is temporarily 77 euros, so it is a great cheap watch if you are on a budget.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.