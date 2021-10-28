In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Apple’s new smartwatch with a larger screen, GPS and a 41mm case debuts with its first offering at MediaMarkt.

A few weeks ago Apple introduced the new Apple Watch Series 7 in two new sizes and with a new larger screen, as well as new colors to choose from. They are interesting improvements for a smartwatch that is perfect for athletes and people who are interested in their health.

Although it has been on sale for a few days, we can already find your first discount. This is the version with 41mm green aluminum case. Right now it is with a discount for only 399 euros in MediaMarkt.

The new Apple smartwatch brings us a larger screen and with an improved brightness that makes it possible to see everything more clearly. A touch keyboard has been added so you can type better and its bezel is much thinner for a more elegant finish.

And it is an exclusive offer, because in other stores such as Amazon, the same model (and in other colors) remains at its official price of 429 euros. And although it is available in other stores, MediaMarkt is for now the only one that dares to lower the price.

At ComputerHoy.com we have already tested it and you can check all its details in this complete analysis of the Apple Watch Series 7.

Your new bigger screen and that reaches to the edges, a design that remains as in previous versions since the arrival of the Series 4 3 years ago and fast charging, are its main novelties.

Keeps the best of previous versions, like a GPS to locate all your outdoor activities, too heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level sensors and electrocardiogram.

There are many sports watches, but not all of them are suitable for swimming and measure everything you need to know about your performance. Here are some of the ones that do, and very well too.

Apple Watches are especially good for athletes because it has automatic tracking of most of the major sports, although you have many more to choose from. You can also compete against friends and acquaintances who have another Apple watch.

There are other alternatives to the Watch Series 7, especially if you have an Android mobile, but this watch is undoubtedly one of the best purchases if you have an iPhone as a smartphone.

You can already buy it in MediaMarkt for 399 euros with free shipping costs, although you can also buy it online and pick it up in one of its physical stores if it suits you better.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.