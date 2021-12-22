Although Apple always manages to be at the top of the phones with the best photographic section, the apple company has not changed the resolution of its sensors for years. 2022 will be the year of change.

Apple seems that it is finally ready to enter the megapixel war in smartphone cameras, and everything will start next year with the iPhone 14.

According to a new report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which is already a regular around here, the iPhone 14 Pro will come equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera.

Up to now, Apple has relied on its traditional 12 megapixel sensors in iPhones. These have been with the company since Apple used a single camera on its iPhone, when they went to two and even when they jumped to the three-camera modules.

To give you an idea, iPhone 13 Pro uses a 12-megapixel sensor for the main, wide-angle, and telephoto cameras.

In addition to this jump from 12 to 48 megapixels, it is not the only image improvement that Apple has in mind for its next iPhone 14 Pro.

Kuo mentions that The 48 megapixel camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and its brother Max will also be able to capture 8K HDR videos. For comparison, the 12-megapixel camera in the iPhone 13 Pro can only shoot 4K HDR videos at 60 FPS.

The new iPhone 13 includes an OLED screen, the new A15 Bionic processor, a larger battery capacity and 2 12 megapixel cameras with 47% more low light performance.

The analyst says that it is quite likely that the camera captures photos at 12 megapixels by default, performing 4-in-1 pixel binning. Simply put, the sensor will combine four adjacent pixels into one larger super pixel that can collect more light information.

In addition to this advantage in terms of brightness, 12 Mpx photos take up much less space, so everyone would win.

Samsung has presented its new Galaxy S family, the Galaxy S20 that will arrive in a few weeks. Now, we have a beast called Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and we explain what that 108 megapixel and 100x zoom is.

It should be remembered that Apple is far behind the competition, where we have companies like Samsung that already goes for the 108 megapixel sensors in models like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. And phones with 200-megapixel cameras are expected to debut by 2022.

But, as the one that is already a technological saying says, more megapixels does not always mean better results. And that Apple has shown year after year.