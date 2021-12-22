The great success of Apple’s M1 processors suggested that the company would abandon all collaboration with Intel for the future. The point is, this does not seem as easy as some have implied.

When the benchmarks began to come to light the foundations of computing faltered. It was unusual for second-generation ARM chips to perform so well. Even when compared to the most powerful x86 processors on the market.

This led many to venture that Apple would end its relationship with Intel because it was no longer a necessary partner. The less they outsource, the greater the company’s profits.

Now, thanks to some rumors that just surfaced, we know that in the company of the block they do not think to leave the Intel architecture. At least not in its range of more powerful computers.

According to MacRumors, The next (and possibly last) Intel-based Mac Pro will feature Intel’s Xeon Scalable processor. And, in addition to this, they will also launch a Mac Pro but with its own ARM chip more powerful than that seen in the 2021 MacBook Pro.

Although the difference between the MacBook Pros of 2021 and the Mac Pro of 2019 is evident (up to 3 times more power) the fact that the Mac Pro are aimed at the professional world is precisely the reason why Apple will continue with Intel for a time more.

And it is not because of a power issue, in this section Apple has done a great job with its M1 Max and M1 Pro, rather, everything responds to a compatibility question.

The problem arises from the fact that Intel-based Macs run on a different architecture to those equipped with an Apple chip.

To ensure that applications built for Intel computers work well on Apple-based Macs, Apple uses Rosetta, which is essentially an emulator that Apple designed to support the transition from Intel to Apple’s own processors.

The most powerful Apple laptop ever made with the new M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and a 32-core GPU and a 1TB SSD.

According to Apple, if the application is only supported by Intel, MacOS automatically launches Rosetta in the background and translates the application so that it can run on Apple’s silicon.

The company notes that this is not a permanent solution and that it is still waiting for developers to optimize their software. to prepare for the time when Apple’s cooperation with Intel comes to an end.

So, in short, Intel still has one last bullet left to convince Apple not to abandon a collaboration that has been alive for more than 20 years.