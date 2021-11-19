Anonymous sources assure that the iPhone 14 Pro would have a different connector than its predecessors, being the USB type C the one chosen at last for the next Apple phone.

We have some interesting updates revolving around future versions of the iPhone. It seems that changes are being considered in the construction of the iPhone 14 Pro that would affect its connectors.

An anonymous source rumor says that the next iPhone 14 Pro would use the USB-C connector. Apple’s proprietary Lightning system would be left aside to include the new type of connection.

This is a logical move on the part of the apple brand, given that the iPad has been using it for several years and it was already up to mobile phones.

It must be recognized that the Lightning connector had started to get outdated. IPhones can be used for photo and video editing work, which may later require touch-ups on the computer.

Moving files from one device to another with Apple’s proprietary cable would be slower as it has transfer speeds equivalent to USB 2.0. It would take much longer than using a USB-C port with USB 4.

The arrival of the MacBook has opened all the debates about USB. Is Type C Really Better? How is USB-C different from regular USB?

Although that would not be the only reason to change the connector. The European Union could force all electronic devices on the continent to be equipped with a USB-C port. Those who fail to do so could face fines and penalties.

Apple would like to avoid such violations and, incidentally, help the environment. Universal chargers could be used with a USB-C connector to return energy to the mobile battery, manufacturing fewer cables and devices that can create more pollution.

Time of change at Apple

The brand would not only change the connectors of its next phone, but it would also be considering stopping working with Qualcomm. The latest devices they have presented would use the M1 Max and M1 Pro chips. This decision would make Qualcomm designs only 20% of the chips.

The rest would do it themselves, collaborating with TSMC. Starting in 2023, Qualcomm will no longer supply all modems to iPhones, instead Apple to use its own 5G chips by 2023. These are drastic changes that give the company more independence.