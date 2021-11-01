Beats just released some new headphones that are in direct competition to the newly introduced AirPods 3, which is a bit strange.

Apple bought Beats a few years ago, and so we assumed they would take over manufacturing and producing the company’s headphones.

It has not been like that, and currently Apple markets its own headphones, the AirPods, which are sometimes stepped on with Beats models, which is a bit strange. Especially if the release dates coincide.

It is a bit what has happened with the new AirPods 3 presented just 15 days ago, and the new Beats Fit Pro presented today. It is true that they have different characteristics, but they share things, like 3D spatial audio and adaptive equalization, and they are priced very similarly.

The new ones Beats Fit Pro They are aimed at athletes and people who move a lot, but still want to use in-ear headphones.

They use their exclusive system with wingtips, a kind of flexible appendix that is inserted inside the ear, holding the headset with your own ear.

This system ensures that the headphones do not fall off even if you do extreme sports or start dancing and jumping.

These new Beats Fit Pro They also release some of the new features of the AirPods 3: 3D spatial audio and adaptive EQ.

The spatial sound is the big bet of Apple for this season. Is about a fusion of stereo channels to sound in 3D space, around our head.

These new headphones also use Adaptive Equalization, which adapts frequencies in real time, based on what you hear.

Count on IPX4 water protection, and active noise cancellation, with different modes that allow ambient noise or loud sounds to pass through.

Thanks to the Apple H1 chip, they synchronize with one touch, are compatible with Siri and can be used as hands-free. And of course, They are also compatible with Android.

Offer 6 hours of autonomy, which increases to 18 hours with the two additional recharges from the case.

Thanks to its fast charge via USB Type C, can recharge one hour of use in just 5 minutes.

Beats Fit Pro are already on sale in the Apple store in the United States, for $ 199.99. They are not yet available in Spain.