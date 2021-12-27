That liquid that we find in the jars of vegetables that so often goes down the drain is full of properties. It is known for being the egg of vegans and allows countless pastry recipes based on meringue and butter to be made.

Aquafaba is the liquid that results after cooking any legume and that we find in canning jars. It is characterized by having a viscous texture, yellowish color and an appearance similar to that of egg white.

It is used especially that of canned chickpeas because it has a more neutral flavor and the exact proportion of water to act, but beans and other legumes such as beans produce a liquid with similar properties.

This wonderful invention so useful for vegans, precisely was born in 2015 from the use that one of them gave to this liquid to make a meringue.

After gaining a lot of popularity it was decided to give it a name. In the same 2015 Google opened a debate to name the ingredient. After trying to decide in community an appropriate term, it was the American, computer scientist and vegan Goose Wohlt who looked for the Latin words for water and bean, finally joining them in aquafaba.

The easiest way to reuse it is to save the one from the already cooked legume jar. It is calculated that three tablespoons of aquafaba correspond to one egg, And is that any recipe that requires this as the main ingredient you can replace it with this liquid.

It is especially useful in pastry recipes, such as chocolate mousse, meringue, ice cream, brownies, cakes or sponge cakes. It can also be used to create kitchen staples like butter, or even for sauces like vegan mayonnaise. Here we leave you a recipe to make vegan meringue.

However, the community behind the aquafaba itself has wanted to make it even easier and has determined a standard measure which tends to work well, although it may vary depending on the particular consistency of the liquid used: to substitute 1 egg: 3 tablespoons (45 ml); 1 white: 2 tablespoons (30 ml); 1 yolk: 1 tablespoon (15 ml).

Who was going to tell us that we were wasting a culinary gem by discarding the cooking liquid from the legumes? Even if the appearance is not the most attractive, go ahead and try aquafaba at home, whether or not you are vegan, or allergic to eggs and see for yourself that it really works as a substitute.