Thanks to the box office success of Aquaman – 73%, Warner Bros. announced the probability that a spin-off of the film would be released. The Trench was the supposed title of the project and it was expected to be a film with horror overtones, focusing on the creatures that inhabit the pit, as they had been previously seen in the Jason Momoa film.

Do not miss: DC FanDome: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Releases Behind-the-Scenes

It is not known if Warner Bros. from the beginning really intended to work on this supposed spin-off, since like other previously announced projects, they backed out at the last minute and never came true. However, it is now known that it was not a spin-off of The Trench, but a Black Manta movie, which leaves us disappointed that it was not produced in the end.

The Twitter account @Uber_Kryptonian, took some screenshots of the revelation that James Wan had made from his Instagram about The Trench. Wan shared some first glimpses of actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II wearing the Black Manta costume, which will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a sequel to Aquaman, scheduled to premiere in 2022. Seeing photos of Wan, a crafty fan asked in the comments if it would be possible for a spin-off about David Hyde to be produced, to which the director replied, “I’ll tell you a secret, the canceled spin-off of The Trench was really going to be a Secret Black Manta Movie “. Here is the tweet in which the news was released:

According James wan, the canceled movie The Treanch, was secretly going to be a BLACK MANTA solo movie starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

According to James Wan, the canceled TRENCH movie was secretly going to be a BLACK MANTA solo film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II! pic.twitter.com/rWsLM8IBOn – Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) October 25, 2021

We also recommend: Jason Momoa tests positive for Covid-19 and the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is suspended

Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, had its first appearance in Aquaman of the Extended Universe of DC, in the year 2018. Film in which he participated playing the role of the supervillain David Kane (David Hyde in the comics). Black Manta is a mercenary and underwater assassin, who is very intelligent and has extensive knowledge in mechanical engineering, thanks to this he was able to build his own suit and weapons with which he fights.

Black Manta is declared to be Arthur Curry’s arch enemy, according to the DCEU story, these two characters came into conflict after Aquaman refused to save Kane’s father. After this event, Black Manta, allying with Orm Marius (played by Patrick Wilson), received arsenal from Atlantis, with which he experimented, in order to mix Atlantean technology with human, as a result he obtained his powerful combat suit, which he designed especially to fight his new enemy.

The character of Black Manta is undoubtedly one with a lot of potential to have his own movie, which Warner Bros. takes into account, but sadly the project did not see the light. The reasons why this film was canceled are not known, and without a doubt we have been waiting for more about this character from the first installment of Aquaman. But don’t worry, let’s remember that in the post-credits scene of said film, Black Manta is seen determined to take revenge on Arthur, and in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom We will see if he succeeds or if his plans against the superhero are frustrated again.

Don’t leave without reading: DC FanDome 2021: All the trailers of movies, series and video games released