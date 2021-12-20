

Diver Miguel Villanueva swims in the aquarium dressed as Santa Claus, at the Guadalajara Zoo, Jalisco.

Photo: Francisco Guasco / .

A Santa Claus surprised the assistants of the aquarium of a zoo in Guadalajara (western Mexico) while swimming and doing pirouettes inside a tank among fish similar to piranhas, in a special show to celebrate the Christmas season.

Dressed in his traditional red suit with white trim, such as hair and beards, the “Aquatic santa”She moved from side to side while swimming, doing pirouettes, greeting the children and showing them the toys she carried in a large gift box.

A water saint offers gifts among piranhas at a Guadalajara zoo. (Photo: . / Francisco Guasco)

Miguel Armando Villanueva, one of the five Aquatic santa, He told . this Sunday that this character is one of those that most surprises children due to the particularity of being surrounded by fish while greeting them and taking pictures.

For five years Villanueva has been characterized by this Christmas icon with the intention of making children have a unique moment and their companions remember the joy that surrounds the Christmas season, despite giving them a coal.

Dressed in his traditional red suit with white ornaments, such as beards, the “water Santa” brightened up the afternoon. (Photo: . / Francisco Guasco)

“It is something that is not very common and it is nice to see the smile of the children, how they get excited, it takes a bit of work to be in the water because it is not our environment, it is more difficult to move in addition to the fact that the suit gets wet and heavy like five kilos, but it is a great satisfaction, “he said.

Those who are characterized as Santa must know how to dive, so underneath the peculiar outfit they wear a neoprene suit, lead on their feet to stay stable and, between their beards, they hold a regulator connected to the oxygen tank to be able to breathe.

Those who characterize themselves as Santa must know how to dive. (Photo: . / Francisco Guasco)

Although there is little time that divers spend immersed in the tank during the show, the activity requires some skill and a preparation process that takes several minutes from ensuring that the tank and hose are in good condition, until the suit is in good condition. well placed in the drying area after the performance.

With the movement of the pirouettes, the divers tend to become entangled in the hose and scare the fish that hide on the banks of the tank or behind the chimney that decorates the tank.

Divers tend to become entangled in the hose with the movement of the pirouettes. (Photo: . / Francisco Guasco)

“Where we go, the fish are relatives of piranhas, of the myleus pocú species, we could say that it is a piranha, but totally harmless. At first we get in they get scared and leave, but later they come closer to us, they are calm, “he explained.

The magic of the aquatic Santa will remain in the aquarium until December 26.

