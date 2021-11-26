Aracely Arámbula alerts fans in photo with oxygen tank | Instagram

Aracely Arambula, was the target of strong controversy recently after the “ex of Luis Miguel“He recently reappeared wearing an oxygen tank, which generated great astonishment among his followers.

“The Chule“He explained that the cause of this was after catching a cold due to the sudden changes in temperature in the theater where he works.

Aracely Arámbula alerts fans in a photo with an oxygen tank. Photo: Instagram Capture

The 46 year old famous, who acts in the play “Why Do Men Love Cab ***?” He described that when changing his wardrobe, his figure is at the mercy of the temperature due to the air conditioning in the place.

Currently, the one based in Los Angeles, California, mentioned that “as worrying as her health may seem,” she said she feels better than ever and is happy because she is about to announce a work project.

The distinguished “Face of the Herald“In 1996, he would share a series of clues about a new work project, which could include a new television series, this according to one of his most recent Instagram stories.

She was also the singer of “Bad news“, who recently made it known through a video on his social networks, in the video, the remembered actress of”Dreamers“,” Alma Rebelde “,” Corazón Salvaje “, she was excited to share a great moment with her followers.

So many wonderful moments with my landlady, lived here and look at what emotion! Look what I have here, some wonderful chapters of a great family story, soon, soon I will tell you, kisses, kisses I am very happy, said Aracely Arámbula Jaques in her Instagram story.

It should be remembered that Aracely Arámbula starred in two of the last melodramas on Telemundo with “La Doña” (2016) and “La Patrona” (2013), in addition to her participation in “El Señor de los Cielos”.

The 46-year-old famous who will collaborate as a presenter in “MasterChef Latino“In addition to other programs such as ¡Viva la familia! … Todo bebe and” Mujer, cases de la vida real “, he stars in a tour of the United States in the recent play in which he shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta.