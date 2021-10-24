Aracely Arámbula and Danna Paola would act in the series ¿De LuisMi? | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula and Danna Paola They will unite their talent in acting to participate in a new series, recently transcended; the series that portrays the life of Luis Miguel is coming to Netflix. Will it be the project that brings together Mexican actresses?

The “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula, would have confirmed at some point that she would not participate in the” Sol de México “bioseries, so her new plans on the small screen with the singer also refer to a series referring to the life of Gloria Trevi.

It was Carla Estrada who announced the possible members of the cast that would make up the next production in which, apparently, she has contemplated “The Chule“and Danna Paola.

Aracely Arámbula and Danna Paola would act in a series, the authorized biography of El Sol will soon arrive on Netflix. Photo: Instagram Capture

Although the last word has not been said so far, it was the producer who allegedly anticipated the name of Aracely Arambula among the possible names that he contemplates in a new project; the singer 46-year-old could play the interpreter of “Dr. Psychiatrist”.

This after it was also announced that the production company would require several actresses to play the character in the story during various stages of his life, so in addition to the “ex of Luis Miguel“The remembered child star, Danna Paola, also stands out on the list.

If it were the case, today theatre actress In “‘Why Do Men Love Cab ***?”, she would play the role of one of the leading celebrities in music, Gloria Trevi, about whom her life has much to tell.

Aracely Arámbula, who today shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasis Acosta in the successful staging based on the book by Sherry Argov.

It would be the remembered protagonist of Televisa novels such as “Dreamers“or” The ways of love “, Arámbula, who is in the sights of Carla Estrada Guitrón for a new project on the small screen, precisely a bioseries that would talk about the controversial interpreter Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz.

It was two years ago that the rumor began to emerge about the idea of ​​leading the life of “The fountain“to the screen through a biographical series.

So far there seems to be nothing concrete since, according to the Televisa production company, it would also think about inviting people from the public with a talent for acting to participate, the selection would be through castings, as they refer; without neglecting the possibility of having well-known actors.

Apparently, Estrada, would require four actresses to embody Gloria Trevi in ​​each of her stages, from her childhood, possibly one of four years, another of six, eight, 14, it is unknown until what age the plot would reach, without However, scripts have been written up to 20 or 30 chapters.

Estrada confirmed that he has not sought out the artists to propose his new biographical product since production is just beginning: “I would love to have them for the series,” the Mexican television producer would comment to the magazine.

Carla herself assures that the series will surely give a lot to talk about because the life of the interpreter of “Everyone looks at me” became controversial from her rise to stardom until when the Clan Trevi-Andrade scandal was discovered.