The actress Aracely Arámbula has been in the eye of the hurricane since her ex-partner Arturo Carmona made some comments about their relationship, decided to undergo a radical makeover.

Certainly a beautiful woman and talented actress like Aracely Arambula, any change you make to your look will always look stunning.

Being a public figure, the protagonist of the televovela “Amigas y Rivales” constantly becomes a trend, especially because she is also the ex-partner of Luis Miguel with whom she had two children.

Due to certain statements made by the actor Arturo Carmona in an interview about how his relationship with La Chule had ended, it immediately became a trend topic, however it seems that his comments did not affect the flirtatious actress.

Conversely Aracely Arambula She opted for a makeover that would make them forget her ex-boyfriend’s words and focus on her renewed beauty.

Through his social networks, on Instagram to be more specific, he shared a photo in which he appeared wearing a new look change in his hair.

A day ago the actress shared a photo on her official Instagram account, where she is wearing a two-piece outfit, a sweater and cotton pants, this to make her hair stand out immediately.

Surely you will remember that Arámbula has constantly dyed her hair, we have seen her blonde, redhead and with brown hair, this time she decided to do some highlights and locks in the front part, at the bottom we notice a beautiful blonde.

Her beautiful green eyes immediately stand out with this new look, which has fascinated her followers who did not stop to flatter her like her friends and co-workers.

What did Arturo Carmona say in an interview

The actor mentioned that they had a secret relationship a long time ago, apparently Aracely had little that had ended her relationship with Luis Miguel, and for that reason he had to endure his girlfriend hiding it surely because of the criticism.

Something that Carmona mentioned that surely did not seem pleasant to the actress, is that she affirmed that when Luis Miguel went to see his children, she stayed with them, could he have hinted at something?

Despite the fact that he and his children were having a good time together, perhaps he could not bear the idea of ​​having to be in the shadow of the “Sun.”