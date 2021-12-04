Aracely Arámbula, lace caught glances, “open dress” | AP / . / .

Aracely Arámbula once again looked more than stunning on social networks, this time by choosing an “open” dress to show off her charms to the fullest. The hit star like La Patrona chose a red and black patterned dress for the occasion that made her look very elegant; However, it was her enormous neckline that caught the eye, as the dress that seemed open at the front revealed her black lace and spectacular neckline.

Aracely Arambula It accompanied her short dress, but full of elegance with some small earrings, a more than abundant updo and evening make-up that made her look really beautiful. The photography liked so much that the followers of this beautiful woman took the photo of La Chule to share it on an Instagram account of followers of the beloved actress.

Currently, Aracely Arámbula Jacques was in the middle of the scandal after her ex-partner Arturo Carmona spoke in an interview and confessed that he was like a father to the children that La Chule had Luis Miguel.

Arámbula later shared that like a true gentleman, Carmona would have already apologized to her for having “talked too much.” Aracely was also questioned about “her appearance” in Luis Miguel: La Serie, in which she repeatedly refused to appear or be represented with her children.

The famous actress took it with a lot of humor and assured that she loved her participation, sharing once again that her love story with El Sol de México was just like a fairy tale.

Aracely Arámbula, the lace caught glances, “open dress”. Photo: Instagram.

Another scandal that surrounded the star in 2021 was the one she starred in with some journalists in the United States, this after being found with one of her children after a walk around the place.

Aracely Arambula and her little one were already inside a vehicle when, while the driver was preparing everything, she was stalked by journalists who asked for an interview with the actress. The situation escalated after one of the reporters opened the vehicle, La Chule’s son immediately threw himself into her arms and she protected him while filming and asked the driver to close the door.

The media claimed that it was the boy who opened the door; however, some recordings revealed the truth, one of the reporters opened.