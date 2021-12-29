Aracely Arámbula parades imposing silhouette in black dress | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula paraded her pronounced curves making a riot of charms in a tight black dress with which she appears in a black and white photo.

The “chihuahuan“, Aracely Arámbula, seems to look more beautiful over the years, it was a tight black dress that mainly highlighted the imposing silhouette of the” green-eyed “.

The one that was “Face of the Herald” in 1996, Aracely Arambula, appears in one of the snapshots that circulate from a fan page dedicated to the famous 46-year-old, the now acclaimed “Instagram celebrity” got the applause, praise and several likes that some of the users left in the comments.

Beautiful, Woo, beautiful Ke, cutest little thing, can be read in some of the reactions towards the Televisa actress.

The “ex of Luis Miguel, who is increasingly increasing her number of followers from her official account on the platform, with 5.9 million subscribers until now, ended up capturing the eyes by wearing a long black dress with some sparkles and her honey-colored hair marked by some waves at the tips.

The “actress” and “mexican singer“She looked like a real mermaid with a black look that not only highlighted her proportionate measurements, but also some of her charms.

In recent months, “The Chule“The” ArAFamilia “has shared with his beloved fan club the discipline and dedication to take care of his silhouette now that his children are no longer so young, through the recent images the fruits of all his effort can be appreciated.

The elegant, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, chose on this occasion not to wear any accessories or jewelry since without a doubt her stunning beauty was her best accessory.

The interpreter of “Bad news“and other issues, who currently works as a theater actress in the play” Why do men love the cab ***? “, a project in which Aracely Arámbula has participated since 2014 and where she gives life to the character of” Dulce “.

Aracely Arámbula completed a tour of the United States with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta with whom she toured some cities of the American Union, including Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, San José, California, among others, and finally finished the last presentation in his native Chihuahua.

It should be said that the also actress of the play, “Perfume de Gardenias”, has collaborated in the recent staging along with other figures that include Gabriel Soto and David Zepeda.

Telemundo’s colleague in productions like “The Doña“(2016-2020),” La Patrona “(2016-2020), or” El Señor de los Cielos “(2018), recently revealed that he was in a relationship although so far he has not given many details to the media. that he has always handled his personal life with great discretion.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, is currently one of the most established figures in the world of the screen and various fields, it was in 1998 when Televisa gave her her first leading role as a youth in “Soñadoras” and a few years later she starred in “Las vias del amor”, among many other productions.

The also host of “MasterChef Latino” and various programs such as ¡Viva la familia! … Todo Babe and “Mujer cases de la vida real”, has also ventured into film and music with great success.

His most recent song, Bad news, which was released in 2020, unleashing once again the controversy about his mysterious relationship with the “Sun of Mexico” with which he had a romance from 2005 to 2009 and resulted in two children. : Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula.