Aracely Arámbula, captivates “La Doña” without a bra on video | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, reappeared in a video in one of the scenes of “The Doña“In which she wore a bra without showing much of her silhouette:” She is the goddess for whom everyone falls, “the description of the video reads.

The gorgeous TV actress, Aracely Arámbula, reappears in one of the scenes in which she played the dominant “Altagracia Sandoval”, a character she gave life to in the very successful Telemundo series (2016-2020).

Aracely Arambula incarnated the character inspired by the novel by the Venezuelan writer, “Rómulo Gallegos”, “Doña Bárbara”, who starred alongside Danna Paola and in which one of the recordings of the first season appears in a clip that circulates from an account of Instagram.

I will be the goddess that everyone falls for … Remembering Altagracia Sandoval in # LaDoña 1 #tbt @aracelyarambula.

The imposing Altagracia Sandoval placeholder image, who since she was a child has led a very difficult life, which marked her to become a cold woman, hard of feelings, particularly with men after being the victim of a group that left her without a family and without the love of her youth.

One of the moments that was taken up by one of the fan pages that circulate dedicated to “chihuahuan“, in which she appears surrounded by candles and later she takes off a robe and shows her silhouette, which would surely leave everyone captivated.

The also protagonist of “The Patron“In 2013, who wore his short hair in a mane of reddish hue hid some of his qualities behind the candles that accompanied a moment in the bathtub while he performed a ritual.

The 46 year old famous, who recently collaborated as a presenter on “MasterChef Latino”, spilled what looked like a jug of milk on her skin while in the middle of her character she expressed the destiny that awaited the men who will cross her path.

I will once again be the woman who takes possession of them, I will be the woman who puts them in their place, the one who takes out their worst passions, so that they end up kneeling at my feet, the Televisa actress prayed.

The “mexican singer“who in 2020 will launch the song”Bad news“, caused a stir in the plot since in addition to her beauty she was shown as rarely seen, getting several fans to talk about her and her character.