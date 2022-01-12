Aracely Arámbula in tight black lace, shows her best | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, appears in a snapshot in which she wears a tight black lace dress and shows that she is at her best.

The Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula, caused quite a stir in a photograph in which she wears a set of black lace that left her beautiful silhouette visible.

A photo of Aracely Arambula circulating on one of the various Instagram fan pages, placed the “ex of Luis Miguel“in the center of attention when she appeared in a black lace dress with an intense green background that highlighted the tonality of her eyes.

Aracely Arámbula in tight black lace, live the best. Photo: Instagram Capture

Arámbula Jaques forged his career in the ranks of Televisa with novels such as “Dreamers“Where she became a star youth actress, many will also remember her with stories such as” Acapulco, Body and Soul “, among others.

The “mother of Luis Miguel’s children“She wears a dress that left everyone breathless, making her the target of praise and praise since the 46-year-old beautiful actress is one of the most acclaimed on social media and particularly on Instagram where she already has 5.8 million subscribers.

The reactions were not long in coming for the protagonist of productions such as “The Doña“from Telemundo in which he gave life to the character of” Altagracia Sandoval “(2016-2020).

The now popular actress of the staging “Why do men love cab ***?”, Accumulated 1,230 likes in the snapshot, added to several messages accompanied by compliments and praise for the 6-born March 1975.

Wow Alpha, Beautiful look, That one in green, Green looks spectacular on you, read in some of the comments towards the “Face of the Herald” in 1996.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, wasted beauty combined with abundant curly hair as she is captured leaning on a large desk.

Although the postcard seems to be from a few years ago, the truth is that the presenter of “MasterChef Latino“and other productions, he boasts almost the same measurements that he has recovered thanks to his healthy lifestyle.

The interpreter of “Bad News” would culminate the season in the play in which she visited several cities of the American Union, and shared credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta.

In 2020, Arámbula launched the song “Bad news” causing a controversy due to his past relationship with the “Sol de México”.