Aracely Arámbula, this is how 2022 starts from the sea in photo | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, appeared in a new photo from the beach when sharing the beginning of this 2022, “The Chule“he wastes smiles and the comments were not long in coming from his followers.

The Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula, appears in a new snapshot that boasted at the start of this new year, the famous Televisa and Telemundo productions boasts her happiness in a white outfit in the middle of the sea.

Aracely Arambula, shared a beautiful moment in full contact with nature shortly after 2022 began.

Aracely Arámbula, this is how 2022 starts from the sea in photo. Photo: Instagram Capture

The remembered “Face of the Herald“In 1996, figure with a hat to cover a little of the intense rays of the sun, the Mexican Aracely Arámbula Jaques, published the photo a day ago in which it accumulated 54, 716 I likes in total and several comments.

Have a happy week and a wonderful 2022 my beautiful #Arafamilia all the #Health of INFINITE blessings, thanking you.

The reactions were not long in appearing for the famous protagonist of “The Doña“,” La Patrona “, and” El Señor de los Cielos “, to whom close friends and faithful admirers dedicated emotional messages to wish him a happy new year accompanied by some compliments.

“In pencil, Happy new year friend !!!!, Mu3r0 with so much beauty happy 2022, You are fantastic my beautiful queen that smile lights up my life … Thank you for existing, May it be a wonderful year for you …. I love you soooooo much … Never stop smiling, LOVE U, Beautiful beauty, How beautiful, Have a beautiful week and a splendid year my Ara Bella that in this new year I will be able to fulfill all your purposes, that you have many Kings, Bellaaa blessings for you Also Reina, How beautiful, Linda, Thank you “.

There is no doubt that the famous 46-year-old born in Chihuahua, who had a controversial relationship with Luis Miguel, has become one of the most acclaimed on the platform and it was the fans who showered her with loving messages.

In another of the images, the remembered presenter of “MasterChef Latino“, Aracely Arámbula is captured from a giant bear located in a place outside her residence.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques appears in the company of a woman with whom she toasted the new year by dedicating a message to her great virtual community the #ArAfamilia, whom she questioned about the New Year’s resolutions.