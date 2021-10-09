Aracely Arámbula shows off what Luis Miguel lost, out of a dressing gown | Instagram

Poor Luis Miguel!, surely El Sol de México would like to return after seeing the beautiful Aracely Arámbula in her best moment at 46 years of age and she does not stop showing off everything that the father of her children lost, this time, without a robe !

Aracely Arámbula Jaques She knows that in the face of such beauty, the gowns are unnecessary, that is why the beautiful Mexican actress said “out of the gown” to show off her curves just as she does in the staging in which she is currently on tour.

The theatrical work starring Aracely Arámbula has definitely been a resounding success, but even more so “an eye socket”, since Luis Miguel’s ex shows her charms for the public without a gown, with a little lace, tights and other details that her they make it look more than spectacular.

As an invitation to his followers not to miss the staging, “The Chule“he modeled and flirted in front of the mirror recording himself in his preparation to give life to his flirtatious character alongside great actors.

In the brief images found on her official Instagram account, Aracely Arámbula finds herself with very little wardrobe, but quite attractive: lace interiors, fishnet stockings and a huge glitter bracelet. The beautiful Aracely Arámbula was already perfectly made up, but apparently a little of her hairstyle was still missing, so she was seen with a “tube” on her head.

The video showed how spectacular is the mother of Daniel and Miguel, sons of Luis Miguel at 46 years of age; definitely, many twenty-somethings would like to look so spectacular.

Aracely Arámbula boasts what Luis Miguel lost, it was a dressing gown. Photo: Instagram.

The wardrobe of the former Televisa star and protagonist of great successes such as La Doña highlighted her curves to the fullest and her beautiful legs, but ultimately something that catches many is her well toned abdomen, although it is more than clear that there is one ” Ayudadita “by means of makeup, this so that it can be better appreciated from a distance in the staging.

Definitely, this play has been a success, since Aracely as the protagonist is more than attractive and the talent and beauty of this woman, guaranteed quality, so without a doubt her tour will continue with success.

The beautiful Aracely Arámbula shared the brief images on her official Instagram account 14 hours ago and has exceeded 190 thousand reactions on the famous social network, the Mexican actress took the opportunity to invite her followers to accompany her in this staging.

#Friday and my #Arafamilia knows it #Friday #super #Cool from #Teatro , the star wrote next to the recording.

The followers of this beautiful woman took advantage of the comment box of the publication to fill it with compliments, emojis and question things as if someone so spectacular is necessary to make up their abdomen and even the name of Luis Miguel came up.

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most beautiful women in the Mexican show, although she was away from the cameras for a while, while she was next to Luis Miguel, “La Chule” returned more beautiful than ever and with everything to delight her fans inside and outside of the screen.