Aracely Arámbula brings out her charm and overshadows Cynthia Rodríguez | .

Once again the beautiful television host Cynthia Rodriguez she captured the gaze with her elegance and beauty in Venga la Alegría; However, he did not count on the cleavage of the beautiful Aracely Arámbula to unseat her on social networks.

Luis Miguel’s ex is on social networks thanks to his followers taking out his charm, as Internet users took a photograph of The Chule with a dress that looks really beautiful and like a queen.

In the photograph found on an Instagram account of followers of Aracely Arámbula Jacques You can see the most elegant protagonist of La Doña in a long, shiny black dress.

However, despite the seriousness that the Mexican actress’ dress could project, it projects her beauty to the fullest, since the silhouette of the beautiful green-eyed woman fits perfectly into the glamorous dress and without a doubt all the halves of Aracely Arámbula goes to her pronounced neckline in the shape of a “v” that shows off her charms to the fullest.

Aracely Arámbula brings out her charm and overshadows Cynthia Rodríguez. Photo: Instagram.

The mother of Luis Miguel’s youngest children complemented her outfit with evening make-up and a Hollywood-style hairstyle, while posing as a professional and in complete seriousness in an old and beautiful place. The photos were shared in black and white to add a touch of mysticism.

With a much more youthful style, the beautiful Cynthia Rodríguez appeared with an outfit that would surely make Carlos Rivera fall in love again; However, her cleavage did not manage to unseat the beauty and elegance of Aracely Arambula.

The beautiful former academic posed for a couple of photos that she shared on her official Instagram account like a professional with a really nice dress and also in black. The lower part of the garment is long and smooth, while the upper part attracts all the attention with its textures, glitter and pearls; but above all, due to the prominent square neckline that revealed that Cynthia Rodríguez was not wearing interiors.

The beautiful television host accompanied her elegant dress with quite natural makeup and her perfectly straight and long hair. Cynthia shared the photo more than 19 hours ago and has received more than 100,000 reactions on the famous social network.

Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend made clear her fascination for the elegant dress, this in the description of the photographs, where she was also happy for the arrival of Friday, the weekend.

Friday. Beautiful dress of my spoiled ones, wrote the host of Venga la Alegría next to the images.

Cynthia’s followers did not miss the opportunity to fill her with compliments and heart and fire emojis in the comment box. Celebrities like Curvy Zelma, Karla Díaz and La Chicuela did not take long to comment.

Both the beautiful Cynthia Rodríguez and Aracely Arámbula are one of the most beautiful faces on Mexican television. La Chule has an extensive artistic career, which it has forged over the years; For her part, the former academic is on the way and is heading in a very good direction.