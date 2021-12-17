Aracely Arámbula parades through the sand with a riot of curves | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, left her followers surrendered at her feet again in a photograph in which she appeared from the beach.

The gorgeous actress Mexican, Aracely Arámbula, once again showed all her charm by parading in the sand in a flirty blue outfit that exposed her entire abdomen as well as her envied measurements which have turned the Instagram platform upside down more than once.

With white pants and glasses and a hat, “The Chule“, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, wasted great style on the seashore from where she gave a smile to the camera which ended up conquering more than one of her followers.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH.

Aracely Arámbula parades through the sand with a riot of curves. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “ex of Luis Miguel“He has added several admirers from different parts of the world so it is not uncommon for the Instagram celebrity, where he has 5.6 million subscribers, to be the inspiration for some social media pages.

Beautiful beginning of the week!!! @aracelyarambula #ArAFamilia #MiArAFamiliaBella. It is read in the description of the image.

The remembered “Face of the Herald“figure from an Instagram fan page in what seems to be one of the beautiful moments of the” Chihuahuan “enjoying a sunset on the beach.

The snapshot provoked several reactions, in addition to 211 likes, accompanied by some messages in which they sent several kisses to the actress of “The Doña“and” La Patrona “, two of the last productions on Telemundo in which he collaborated, Aracely Arámbula Jaques.

Hello, you look very beautiful, I send you many kisses, mam! Ta linda.

Today based in Los Angeles, California, Aracely Arámbula, who embodies the character of “Candy“in the work of” ‘¿Why do men love cabins?? “will close with a flourish in his hometown to enjoy these Christmas holidays with his family.

The one that was presenter of “MasterChef Latino“and other programs such as ¡Viva la familia! … Todo bebe and” Mujer cases de la vida real “, shared the stage with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta so now his fans will be looking forward to hearing about their new Projects.

The “Mexican singer”, who in 2020 will release her most recent single, “Bad news”, would receive offers for her return to the small screen, however, Arámbula Jaques has not confirmed if she would return at some point to the production house that the saw it succeed: Televisa.