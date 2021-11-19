Aracely Arámbula, wears blonde hair and drives Instagram crazy | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, has shown to be able to transform herself and continue to be one of the favorites, once again, “The Chule“She is invaded with praise and praise for her new blonde hair.

The actress, Aracely Arámbula, shared a photograph on Instagram in which she wore her loose hair and to which she brought a great change with a blonde hue with wide and light locks that fall on her face.

The new look of Aracely Arambula He also highlighted the green hue of his gaze, which will undoubtedly conquer a growing audience on Instagram as it happened on this occasion.

Hugs and kisses my #Arafamilia bella #losAmo #Kisses #Loveyou #Blessings #Super #Cool pic by Ade, reads the description with which “Chihuahuan” accompanies the publication.

Aracely Arámbula, sports blonde hair and drives Instagram crazy. Photo: Capture

The actress of “Why do men love cab ***?”, A play in which she plays the character of “Sweet“Along with other figures such as Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta, he shared his new image to his 5.9 million subscribers and unleashed the madness.

It is worth mentioning that the remembered “Face of the Herald“From 1996 he has positioned himself as one of the most acclaimed Instagram celebrities for what his” ArAfamilia “, as he calls his virtual community, has been increasing much more.

In total, Aracely Arámbula, accumulated 58,621 likes in the snapshot she published 11 hours ago, where the “ex of Luis Miguel“He was wearing black clothes, which contrasted mostly with the color of the clothes he was wearing.

Arámbula Jaques quickly became the target of various accolades and comments in which they reiterated the imposing beauty that has characterized her in the leather industry. entertainment in Mexico.

“Beautiful I am very happy about your success in the theater, you deserve all the best and you make a very good team kisses from Spain, Diosaaa, Beautiful, my favorite I love you a lot Aracely, B and F, beautiful, How beautiful my queen, But what Bella, Woooow, Araaa you are so Georgeus, Hot and Beautiful, You Always leave us breathless, I love you so much my queen, Beautiful, Simply perfect, My sky, How beautiful my amorrr “read in the messages dedicated to the famous 46 years.

Undoubtedly the popular protagonist of projects such as “The Doña“and” La Patrona “on Telemundo as well as stories on Televisa including” Soñadoras “,” Alma Rebelde “,” Las vias del amor “, among many others, continues to tread stronger than ever.

The fans of the presenter of “MasterChef Latino“They do not rule out that at any moment, Aracely Arámbula Jaques announces her return to television.