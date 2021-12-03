Aracely Arámbula was back on the rumor radar a few weeks ago, when her ex, Arturo Carmona, brought back one of the most beautiful relationships she ever had. In an interview, the actor and soccer player recalled how their courtship was in 2010, when they both participated in the play Perfume de Gardenias. And although La Chule is very reserved with her personal life and had not spoken about this relationship, the recent confessions of her ex made her finally confess what she never spoke to the media: they were boyfriends!

The Mexican actress was questioned about it in an interview with Fernando Lozano, where she not only accepted what her fans knew for years, but also revealed how well she gets along with Arturo today. “He is someone I love very, very, very much … at the time of Perfume de Gardenias we lived a very beautiful romance,” she said, a statement that the media and its followers waited almost 11 years to hear.

Carmona assured that Aracely denied it, because at that time they did not make their courtship public despite the time they were together. “He always says that I deny it, but no, just that I did not want the press to harass us so much,” explained Aracely about the reasons that led her not to publicly accept their relationship.

The comments that annoyed Aracely Arámbula’s family

Although everything remained in a beautiful memory, the revelations of Arturo Carmona, who also spoke about his courtship with Jacky Bracamontes, were not to the liking of Aracely’s family, especially her mother. “I’m going to tell you what my mother said: ‘I have a lot of affection for Arturo, but suddenly he said that and I’m angry,'” the singer also confessed.

In spite of everything, between Arturo and Aracely there is a very good friendship that she emphasized in her talk, calling him “a great guy.” Days after causing a stir with her memories, Carmona and Arámbula spoke on the phone. “He spoke to me and apologized. I was in Chicago doing an interview and I said ‘What did you do, Arturo? What did you talk about? ‘ I love him so much that I had invited him to the theater, as we have gone mad, neither did I remember him nor did he remind me, “he said.

Carmona also assured that he had been like a father to the children that Aracely had during her relationship with Luis Miguel. “He is someone I love very much, who was incredible with my children, but he and I already talked about it.”

