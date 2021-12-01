Aracely Arámbula draws a sweet smile in a long black dress | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula has distinguished herself as one of the most beautiful artists in the demanding world of entertainment, the 46 year old famousShe wore a black maxi dress with which she distributed conquering smiles from the stage.

The gorgeous actress, Aracely Arámbula, appeared in a long black dress while she appears from the stage in the play that she is currently participating in “Why do men love cab ***?”

“The Chule“, mother of two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, has distinguished herself by having one of the most spectacular silhouettes at 46 years of age.

The remembered “Face of the Herald“It has shown that the passage of time has become his ally and now he can continue to boast of unsurpassed beauty and outstanding attributes.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques appeared from a snapshot in which she appears with a fitted black garment, the postcard was accompanied by a brief description.

I love to see you smile and succeed, never stop shining …. Happy Week !!! @aracelyarambula #ArAfamilia #MiArAfamiliaBella.

Aracely Arambula He broke the silence in recent days and in a recent interview the “ex of Luis Miguel” revealed what therapy he underwent?

It should be remembered that the colleague of Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta in the staging inspired by the work of Sherry Argov, recently reappeared and clarified the reasons why it would have appeared with oxygen.

The remembered actress of “The Doña“(2016-2020) and” La Patrona “, (2013), who also collaborated in the production of” El Señor de los Cielos “, (2018), commented on the reason why it appeared with oxygen, which gave rise to rumors of a possible contagion, the interpreter of “Bad news” clarified everything in Ventaneando.

And with the weather changes, you know the height of Mexico is always a little difficult, so when I arrived on Monday, I got a bit of the flu but I’m already super fine, so that’s why I started that therapy for a little while to strengthen, vitamin C, all very careful.

The colleague of the stars, whom many may remember in soap operas like “Dreamers“(1998-1999), his first youth starring role, thanked all those who have been concerned about his health and even pointed out that some of his colleagues have expressed concern.