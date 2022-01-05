Aracely Arámbula, with contest hair gives Bad news | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, recently reappeared in two photographs that she shared this Wednesday, January 5, in which she appears with a long hair and remembers the “Bad news“which will launch in 2020.

The Mexican actress, who was born on March 6, 1975, Aracely Arámbula, showed her 5.9 million subscribers a series of postcards which she accompanied with the background theme, “Bad news” which she launched in 2020.

The “Chihuahuan”, Aracely Arambula, captured the glances on stage a year ago, when he interpreted the song that became the target of various controversies for being a supposed hint for “The Sun of Mexico“.

Aracely Arámbula, with a contest hair, gives Bad news. Photo: Instagram Capture

Loaded with so much feeling, each verse of the song would be interpreted by many as a clear hint towards the 51-year-old famous, with whom “The Chule“He had a relationship between 2005 and 2009, and which resulted in two sons: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula.

The “Face of the Herald“In 1996, who evidently retains a spectacular silhouette at 46, appears in recent postcards with a very long blonde hair while interpreting the famous lyrics.

I have bad news, it was not so bad for me without you, nor did you miss me, nor did you hurt me, nor did you hurt me, says Aracely Arámbula in her interpretation … of the lines that make up the theme.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, famous “TV actress“, he ruled out in past interviews that the subject goes with a special dedication, however, it does not prevent anyone who feels identified mentioned in previous talks.

The interpreter of successful productions on Telemundo such as “The Doña“and” La Patrona “would respond to these questions in the Mexican program” Venga la Alegría. “

It is a song that I dedicate not only to one person because you do not have to be selfish … whoever drops the coat, to put it on, Arámbula would mention during the last talk.

What is an undoubted fact is that the prominent figure of Televisa productions such as “Soñadoras” and “Las Vías del Amor”, among many others, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, revived speculation with the “Mexican-Puerto Rican star”, of which many they assure, it would culminate in a supposed wedding, same that until today has not been able to be confirmed.

The host of “MasterChef Latino” has also ventured into the world of music with three studio albums: “Solo tuya”, which even earned her a “Billboard Award”, in addition to “S3xy” and “Línea de Oro “.