Aracely Arámbula is one of the figures who woke up with the sad news regarding one of her most beloved colleagues, Carmen Salinas placeholder image, whose departure has left a deep sadness in the world of entertainment.

The Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula, would be one of the celebrities who on more than one occasion would have had the opportunity to work alongside the highly appreciated “comedian”, whom today “The Chule“Pay a special tribute in the form of farewell.

Aracely Arambula, appears with Carmen Salinas in a couple of snapshots she shared for her more than 5 million fans on Instagram, photos in which she affectionately dismisses her as well. theatre actress, film and television.

The “chihuahuan“, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who currently appears in the play” Why do men love cab ***? “, Dedicated emotional words to the memory of the”theatrical businesswoman“, for whom he felt great affection, as can be seen in the images.

Rest in peace #CarmenSalinas, God has received an angel, we will always remember you, fly high, he wrote in the message, followed by several emojis in which a heart and some hands are praying.

The actress of “The Doña“,” La Patrona “and” El Señor de los Cielos “, from the Telemundo network, appear next to the beloved comedian from a table where apparently both were enjoying a great meeting and looked very smiling at that time.

In the same way, in the first image, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, would have shared a photo in which she appears very embraced next to the “native of Torreón” of whom she pointed out that she would already be on her way to heaven: “Back up my dear Carmen Salinas” .

The actress of remembered youth dramas like “Dreamers“,” Acapulco, Body and Soul “,” Las Vías del Amor “among many others alternated with Carmen Salinas in soap operas such as” Abrazame muy fuerte “where the affection between the two became more endearing.

So much so that Carmen Salinas herself remembered her with great affection and it was a message that the “ex of Luis Miguel” shared in the middle of the sad departure of the “producer”, remembering some of the affectionate messages she received from Salinas with whom he worked on the novel “Abrazame muy fuerte” (2000-2001).