Aracely Arámbula enjoys the Sun and forgot her pants?

Really beautiful!. Aracely Arámbula once again taught beauty and style in social networks, could it be that The Chule forgot your pants ?. The followers questioned this when they saw that the star of series like La Doña was seen in a two-piece swimsuit and with what appears to be an elegant yellow blouse.

Aracely Arámbula Jacques He decided to use a two-piece printed swimsuit to enjoy a day in the Sun and Pool and over it, a blouse that seemed to be going out and not on the beach, so many wondered if he improvised and forgot or removed his pants; However, the issue went to the background, as what captured everyone’s attention were her curves and beauty.

Luis Miguel’s ex complemented her outfit with colorful long earrings, perfect makeup and her abundant blonde hair in perfect condition. She posed most smiling from the pool with only her feet inside and sitting on the shore.

The photograph attracted both the attention of the followers of the protagonist of The Doña who shared the image of the Mexican actress on an Instagram account of fans to continue delighting in her beauty as many times as necessary.

Aracely Arámbula enjoys the Sun and forgot her pants? Photo: AP / . / ..

At 46 years of age, the truth is that Aracely Arámbula looks like a whole 20-year-old girl and many of that age wish they were as fit as this beautiful woman. Although she assured that her relationship with Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri was like a fairy tale, the truth is that it ended up being a fairly modern one, because at the end of the day the princess ended up empowered, beautiful and raising two children alone.

Aracely and LuisMi had two children as the fruit of their love: Daniel and Miguel, who, like their father, caused a huge stir by having public appearances. Those who look at the little ones assure that they are identical to El Sol de México.

The Mexican actress has been in trouble after the separation of the famous singer since she has not complied with the maintenance of her children and although she has known how to take them forward and give them the best, she looks for the right thing that they have something from their father.

Many claim that Aracely Arambula She does not speak of Luis Miguel because of the famous confidentiality contracts that they assure she manages with her partners, although she has indicated that it is better to keep that beautiful story for her and her children.

Since her separation with Luis Miguel, she has always looked beautiful and fit, while her ex has had various physical transformations that have greatly surprised each public reappearance.

Although it was said that the interpreter of I don’t know you was in financial trouble, apparently this ended with the reactivation of his music thanks to the series that recounts his life on Netflix.