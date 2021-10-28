Aracely Arámbula as catrina, would erase the Sun: “I don’t remember” | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula shared a video from her Instagram account in which she celebrates the Mexican traditions characterized by Catrina while interpreting a song by Thalía and Natti Natasha: “And if I don’t remember, it didn’t happen”, it was heard in the voice of the “chihuahuan“.

The “TV actress“Aracely Arámbula, appeared in a recent video shared from her Instagram stories where she looks like a” catrina “, this while” La Chule “interpreted the theme” I don’t remember. ”

With a makeup in which she represents a traditional catrina, a character that became very traditional in Mexico derived from the celebration of November 2, Aracely Arambula he sang the lyrics of the collaboration between the Mexican, Thalía and Natti.

Aracely Arámbula as a catrina, would erase the Sun: “I don’t remember.” Instagram photo

The “ex of Luis Miguel“figure enjoying a fun night out through the recording in which he shows off his white face simulating a” cal @ v3ra “while performing the popular song released in 2018, which has become part of the playlists in clubs and meetings .

I do not remember, I do not remember and if I do not remember it did not happen, the voice of the singer of “Bad news” is heard in the clip that lasts only a few seconds.

Also, the famous star of productions like “La Patrona”, “The Doña“and” El Señor de los Cielos “on Telemundo, added the tags of the photographer @urielsantana, who has been in charge of capturing it in the various sessions that the popular television figure shares on his Instagram.

The Televisa actress in novels like “Dreamers“,” Las Vías del Amor “,” Hug me very strong “, among many others, she wore a hair and some flowers on her head, Aracely Arámbula Jaques added a black and white filter to the recording in which she made very flirtatious gestures while chanted the song.

Today’s “theater actress” who appears in works such as “Gardenias perfume“And now” Why do men love cab ***? “, shared a moment in reference to the date that is approaching, which represents a whole Mexican tradition and celebration in which all beings that already They’re not here.

The mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, whom she procreated during her past relationship with Luis Miguel, took up one of the videos from one of her fan page shared a day ago and in which she accumulated various comments and 140 likes.

Beautiful, Master, I’ll keep it, Diooos, So am I.

It is not the first time that the presenter of “Latino Master Chef“and other programs, is characterized according to certain dates, including Halloween, so his fans on Instagram are already waiting for how he will surprise them this time.

Aracely Arámbula “La Chule”

March 6, 1975, 46 years

1996 was named the “Face of the Herald of Mexico”.[2]

Chihuahua

Green-eyed

Host of “MasterChef” Latino

Luis Miguel’s ex

Mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula

Telenovela actress: (Telemundo) 2013, “La Patrona”, “La Doña” “Altagracia Sandoval”, (2016)

“The Lord of the heavens”,

Televisa: (First) Prisionera de amor (1994), Acapulco, body and soul (1995) and Canción de amor Cañaveral de pasiones (1996)

In 1997 “Small town, big hell”, “The soul has no color” and “Passionate grudge”, in which he played his first antagonist.

(1998) The first leading role of Aracely Arámbula “Soñadoras” and then “Alma rebelde” (1999).

(Year 2000) starred in “Hug me very strong”

Theater actress, (2010) Perfume de Gardenia.

Why do men love cab *** “

(2018) Presenter “Master Chef Latino”, other programs:

Long live the family! … All baby

Woman, real life cases.

Music:

Recent topic (2020) “Bad news”

Three music albums

Based in Los Angeles