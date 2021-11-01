Aracely Arámbula, from Catrina invades Halloween night | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula became an inspiration from her Instagram account where she wears different faces of Catrina by combining two celebrations.

The “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula, shared a recent video in the middle of the Halloween celebration where she made a count of the catrina faces of which she has been characterized in the past.

“The Chule“He shared a collection of images from his official Instagram account, where to date he has 5.8 million followers and which accumulated a total of 23,612 views in total.

#happyhalloween my #Arafamilia hermosa #Heliznoche #losAmo, wrote Aracely Arámbula Jaques.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Today’s actress of “Why Do Men Love Cab ***?” work inspired by the book by Sherry Argov, in which Aracely plays the character of “Sweet“, figure with various faces of cal @ v3r! tas which are presented with a fun transition according to the theme.

With this, the “ex of Luis Miguel“, he shows that he has a very funny side and that he does not miss this date to pay tribute mainly to the Mexican celebration, as well as the traditional” Halloween. ”

The remembered actress of melodramas like “Dreamers“or” Las vias del amor “, which he starred in with other titles on Televisa and who currently lives in the city of Los Angeles, became the target of various comments.

The colleague of Carlos Ponce (actor of Luis Miguel: La Serie) and David Zepeda, in the drama of “The Doña “ In its second season, as well as “La Patrona”, two of the last projects of the famous 46-year-old “Mexican actress and singer”, received various compliments and praise from her large virtual community.

“Amooooo, Stunning, Ara Precious I wish you and your treasures are having a lot of fun, My beautiful, What was your costume today? Happy Halloween beautiful, My beautiful queen, Happy Halloween Ara, I love you my beautiful Queen happy Halloween”, it reads in The reactions.

The interpreter of “Bad news“, and presenter of”MasterChef Latino“She shared last Sunday, some snapshots in which she is shown as a whole flirty doll, with a purple wig and a very dramatic makeup with very striking eyelashes, added a flirtatious side to her costume.

In other of them, you can see the mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula as a beautiful catrina with her beautiful face covered in artistic make-up, as well as other hallucinatory postcards to the date of November 2, in which a homage to the beings that left this world.