Beauty that falls in love!, The beautiful ex of Luis Miguel, Aracely Arámbula has reconquered social networks with a photograph in which she made it more than clear that the outfit is superfluous. “La Chule” chose for a unique photo shoot to be absent from any outfit and the Internet users greatly belittled him.

Aracely Arambula she posed for her photographer using her beautiful skin as her best outfit and decorating it only with some small details such as bracelets and others. The Mexican actress wore a perfect manicure and pedicure, but that was definitely not what caught the attention of the networks.

Miguel and Daniel’s mother posed with her face perfectly made up, looking like a real doll and her hair loose and relaxed, the photograph in question looks like a true work of art.

Aracely Arámbula Jacques put aside the pain for not having a wardrobe and covered the most essential of her imposing anatomy with her posture, arms and legs. The singer also posed in front of the camera cross-legged and playing with her arms to hide a little more.

The followers of the actress of hits like La Doña liked the image so much that they decided to take it up again and share it on an Instagram account of followers of the famous where they can admire it again and again, in addition to filling it with comments in the box of the famous network .

Recently, Aracely Arámbula has been the headline of the entertainment news after her ex-partner Arturo Carmona shared details of his relationship with the actress and assured that he was like a father to Luis Miguel’s children.

Carmona also spoke about his relationship with the beautiful Jacky Bracamontes, with whom he apparently had a conflict because he was from a very conservative family and who saw badly that he already had a divorce (Alicia Villarreal) and a daughter.

The actor shared that Bracamontes told him that he wanted to be number one, hinting that it was a problem for his daughter with the singer; However, he always indicated to her that they were different loves; However, he assured that it was finally the mother of the former beauty queen who ended up convincing her to end the relationship.

The relationship between Carmona and Aracely Arambula It was very famous for being both famous, successful and beautiful and above all for drawing attention to how La Chule rebuilt his life after being the partner of the Sun of Mexico, Luis Miguel.