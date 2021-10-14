Aracely Arámbula from the sheets, “to remember is to live again” | Instagram

“To remember is to live again”, this is how the fans of Aracely Arámbula chose to describe a strong scene in which the beautiful ex of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri It was captured from the sheets and very well accompanied.

The images correspond to nothing more and nothing less than the successful series that stars Aracely Arambula, La Doña, where he has given life to the powerful and beautiful Altagracia Sandoval, a character more than strong.

The scene corresponds to one in which Altagracia is under the sheets with the attractive man she loves in a more than special encounter and in which she only has the support of her fellow actor and the white sheets so that the most essential of her voluptuous anatomy does not appear on the small screen.

In the images you can see much of the beautiful skin of “The Chule“and his partner, who look more than focused on the scene and radiate total chemistry across the screen, fans of Aracely Arámbula loved the scenes.

The production made use of the magic of white sheets and nature to complement the love scene of Altagracia Sandoval and her partner, the scene liked so much that fans of Aracely Arámbula Jacques took it up again to share it on an Instagram account of fans of the Mexican actress.

LOOK AT THE STRONG IMAGES HERE

Aracely Arámbula from the sheets, “to remember is to live again”. Photo: Instagram.

“To remember is to live again”, wrote the followers of La Doña who asked to see again the character of Aracely in love and happy next to a whole soap opera heartthrob; there are probably more seasons of the hit series.

Aracely Arámbula began her career in show business when she was quite young. The actress became quite popular with her participation in the soap opera Soñadoras, but she has also been part of other great stories such as: Alma rebelde, Las vias del amor, Abrazame muy fuerte, Corazón Salvaje, La Patrona and La Doña.

It was four years that this beautiful woman was by Luis Miguel’s side, from 2005 to 2009. During her relationship with the Sun of Mexico, the singer also stayed away from the spotlight enjoying their relationship that gave fruit to two children: Miguel and Daniel

It is said that it was show business that finally separated the famous couple, as rumors indicate that Aracely Arambula She wanted to go back to work and that it would be her partner who sabotaged her so that she could not find a job and stay at home with the children.

Upon realizing what was happening, La Chule finally decided to separate from Luis Miguel, something that was a scandal; However, she didn’t talk too much about their relationship or breakup; some claim that there could be a confidentiality contract involved.

It was recently rumored that an aunt of Jaime Camil would have revealed that Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel did arrive at the altar and not only that, but that the celebrities would still continue to be husbands, since there was no divorce involved. Before the revelations, neither of them have spoken about it, which increases the rumors.