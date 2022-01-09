Aracely Arámbula, this is how La Chule tones up her beautiful legs | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula is capable of leaving her fans speechless but her silhouette includes a key routine to strengthen her legs and other areas. What is her secret?

The slender “TV actress“She has taken up her measurements together with the beauty that has characterized her in so many years in the entertainment world.

Although the famous 46-year-old continues to steal as much or more sighs than when she appeared in youth novels such as “Soñadoras” (1998-1999) or “Acapulco, Body and Soul” (1995), the “ex of Luis Miguel“He takes care of his figure with discipline.

The one based in Los Angeles, appears in one of her multiple videos on one of the devices to tone a particular area.

Aracely Arámbula, the La Chule exercise for her legs

#ArAfamilia bella, what do you think is a bit of my exercise routine for this day to keep our body fit and healthy … Tell me, have you already moved today? I send you many kisses #miarafamiliabella #exercise, #saludybienestar #healthylifestyle #beauty.

“La Chule” would have shared one of the exercises that he includes in the middle of his routines, in the video that appears on his social networks, which, apparently, gives optimal results to the mother of two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula.

The actress of works such as “Perfume de gardenias” and “Why do men love cab ***?” has shown to be a disciplined assiduous to the fitness life.

Aracely Arámbula, shares one of the moments during her training in which she wears a complete outfit in black with a cap while leaning on one of the devices on which she must carry a certain weight when lifting each of her legs backwards.

Which in short, contributes not only to strengthening your legs, but also the area below your waist.

The interpreter of Telemundo series-novels, such as “La Doña”, “La Patrona” and “El Señor de los Cielos”, has measures that have led her to stand out as one of the most beautiful in the middle of the show.

In addition, today she is one of the most loved on Instagram, accumulating 5.8 million followers, who reacted to one of her past videos on the social network and where she accumulated 629,851 views.

Beautiful, Bella as always my Chely, Poweeeer, Good job perfect, La Cuerpa, Guapa, were some of the reactions that came to the remembered “Face of the Herald”.

The Mexican singer becomes an inspiration for her followers, who will surely not miss any of these routines after going through the last December holidays that said goodbye in 2021.

Better known as “La Chule”, Aracely Arámbula once again melts everyone from the mirror by showing herself in a tight outfit while exercising

The beautiful Aracely Arámbula, shared one of her most recent Instagram stories during her training, it was the gym mirror that revealed her marked full-body figure with a tight black outfit that looked like a second skin.

“La Chule” has shown to be a disciplined assiduous to the fitness life, Aracely Arámbula, shares one of the moments during her training and there were many details that particularly would not go unnoticed by fans of the television actress.

In a full-body outfit, Aracely Arámbula captured an image in front of the mirror where her virtual fandom “ArAFamilia” could see the fruits of her perseverance in exercising in the video that appears in one of her most recent Instagram stories.

Aracely Arámbula is shown from her training in tight black outfit Instagram

A mirror in front showed the profile silhouette of the “ex of Luis Miguel”, who showed signs of love and peace as a symbol of greeting to his fans, the actress in the play: “Why do men love women? cab ***? “, she appears with a band that holds her hair in addition to some neon yellow tennis shoes.

The interpreter of Telemundo series-novels, such as "La Doña", "La Patrona" and "El Señor de los Cielos", has measures that have led her to stand out as one of the most beautiful in the middle of the show.

However, much of this is due to the discipline that the Televisa collaborator, who debuted in “Soñadoras” and “Alma rebelde” in 1999, maintains constant to take care of her imposing silhouette at 46 years old, which can be appreciated in the background from where a gym appears.

The “Chihuahuan” who has stood out in other programs such as “MasterChef Latino”, “Long live the family! … Every baby, and” Woman, real life cases “, has shared one of her infallible beauty secrets, some routines of training in which it has even been shown doing them with the help of some devices.

The interpreter of songs such as “Bad News”, who currently radio in Los Angeles, appears in another of her multiple postcards in one of the devices to tone the back area and her legs. You can watch the video here.

My beautiful #ArAfamilia how are you this Tuesday? They continue training, tell me what routine they are doing and what they would like us to train together in my App, he commented in the message that accompanies the recording.

Undoubtedly, from what he has shown, the fitness life has paid off for the outstanding figure who was recognized as one of the “Faces of the Herald” in 1996.