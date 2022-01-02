Aracely Arámbula, without Luis Miguel, celebrates her son 15 years | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, reappeared on social networks to dedicate an emotional message to her first-born, the fruit of her relationship with Luis Miguel.

The loving Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula, took to social networks to celebrate the XV years of her first-born, with emotional words the actress of “Why do men love cab ***?”

Starting the year celebrating the 15th of my Love #familytime #Love # thanking you for the beautiful blessing of seeing you grow I LOVE YOU !!! the Chihuahua native wrote in the post.

Aracely Arámbula, without Luis Miguel, celebrates her son 15 years. Photo: Instagram Capture

Aracely Arambula, who has distinguished herself for her beauty, the title for which she was honored as the “Face of the Herald” in 1996, shares a postcard featuring a large Christmas ornament with a black and gold frame.

The figure is shown with some messages in which the number “15” and “Happy Birthday” are read in the other corner, while at the bottom of said table is the number 2022, in gold and with shiny letters.

Added to this, the prominent “Telemundo actress”, Aracely Arambula, placed some bottles together in which the date 2022 is appreciated, as well as a small cake with the number 15 and a text of “Congratulations” surrounds the chocolate cake.

It did not take long for the reactions to be manifested in the postcard shared 9 hours ago by the prominent Instagram celebrity, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who received various comments from close collaborators and the affection of some of her loyal followers.

One of the messages came from the famous host of the grupero genre: “La Chicuela”, who commented: “Many congratulations !!!”.

A shower of blessings from fans of the actress of “The Doña“, and” La Patrona “were poured out on her and her family, as well as endless congratulations for the teenager.

“Happy 15, infinite blessings for Miguel. All the success in this new stage that is beginning in his life, Congratulations to Miguel and happy 2022, Woww What happiness, Happy Birthday to this beautiful Baron, Miguel infinite blessings, K quickly time passes … God bless your teenager, Much beautiful love for beautiful Miguel “.

The postcard of the interpreter of “Bad news“, accumulated a total of 15,529 likes, which is not strange for the star of” Perfume de Gardenias “as she is one of the most acclaimed on the platform, with 5.9 million subscribers.

It is worth mentioning that neither the “Chule“Not even the celebration today appeared in the publication and it is that the son of Luis Miguel who came to the lives of the artists on January 1, 2007, has led a life away from the public scene with his brother, Daniel.