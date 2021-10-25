Aracely Arámbula, her back and profile fall in love on Instagram | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula shares a photo on Instagram and makes all her followers fall in love by uncovering her back in a profile photo, the “chihuahuan“drives his 5.8 million subscribers crazy from his official account.

The “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula always manages to leave everyone speechless when it comes to showing her beauty and this time, one of her stories on Instagram did it again.

The “ex of Luis Miguel“she reappears in an image with her back completely uncovered towards the camera while her profile catches the gaze of her admirers in a photograph that also shows her”singer“He shared from one of his fan page where the message:

The back, the profile, everything, can be seen in the brief description that accompanied the publication of the “Chihuahuense”

Aracely Arámbula, her back and profile fall in love on Instagram. Photo: Instagram Capture

The interpreter of “Bad news“and other issues, was the target of various praise and compliments adding various reactions in addition to 871 Likes from the account dedicated to Aracely Arambula: @ voguearámbula.

Diosaaaaa venus terrestrial, You are the most beautiful and beautiful woman on Instagram, there is no other better than you, Beautiful, it is read among the reactions that came accompanied by various emojis in which several hearts are appreciated.

The now popular actress of “Why do men love cab *** ?, play in which she gives life to”Sweet“and shares the stage with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta, he is one of the most prominent figures in the show.

With 46 years in tow, “The Chule“, has remained in force in the medium, in addition to becoming a celebrity of social networks, it should be said, one of the favorites of netizens.

Today the artist and mother of two children, fruit of her past relationship with the “Sun of Mexico”, maintains her beauty to the brim with a figure worthy of envy, to show this and other photographs that he remembered “Face of the Herald“in 1996, share from the platform.

Currently, Aracely Arámbula Jaques is touring several cities in the United States carrying the work based on the book by Sherry Argov, while many of her fans hope to enjoy seeing it again on television.

It should be said that “La Patrona” and the two seasons of “The Doña“in which he played” Altagracia Sandoval “, were one of his last on-screen collaborations for the Telemundo network in addition to” El Señor de los Cielos. ”

However, the actress who became famous for productions on Televisa such as “Dreamers“and” Las Vías del Amor “, to name a few, you must finish your commitments to the play before accepting any invitation to the small screen, as Arámbula Jaques herself mentioned.