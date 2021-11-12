Aracely Arámbula charms from a distance drive Instagram crazy | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula at 46 years old, has shown to have a captivating silhouette for her fans, it was in a photograph in which “The Chule“Appears in a flirty black robe drove Instagram users crazy.

The “actress“and Mexican singer, Aracely Arámbula, wore a tight garment with lace while she appeared to perform one of the scenes of the productions in which she has appeared on television.

The “ex of Luis Miguel“, who starred in a relationship from 2005 to 2009, swept the publication that he shared in his Instagram stories where today he has great popularity, adding up to today 5.8 million subscribers.

Being one of the most beloved figures of the show, users filled the interpreter with “Bad news“with several emojis hearts and flames in addition to 1,783 likes, referring to how beautiful she looked in the snapshot that circulated from a fan page dedicated to the muse of the” ArAfamilia “, as she calls her fans.

Aracely Arámbula: You look divine my queen, There is a heart, you don’t martyr me, Beautiful Aracely Arámbula, Chulis you are beautiful you are a Latin pride here in the USA, this among other comments.

It should be remembered that Aracely Arámbula Jaques, collaborated in recent years with the Telemundo network in melodramas such as “The Doña“,” La Patrona “.

The beauty “chihuahuan“embodied the strong and captivating”Altagracia Sandoval placeholder image“character who gave life to a” vigilante “in two seasons, (2016-2020), drove her loyal audience crazy in several of the scenes in which she appears showing some of her charms in a flirty black interior.

The fiction, from “The Doña“Based on the novel written by” Rómulo Gallegos “,” Doña Bárbara “was a great success in the career of Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who stood out in melodramas on Televisa when she obtained her first leading role in telenovelas such as” Soñadoras “in 1998 , and later “The ways of love”.

The featured “Face of the Herald“In 1996, he also stood out in productions of the American chain in productions such as” El Señor de los Cielos “.

The today based in Los Angeles, who will collaborate as a presenter in the reality show of the kitchen, “MasterChef Latino“, has visited several cities in the United States on the tour of the play,” Why do men love cab ***? “

Arámbula Jaques, plays the role of “Sweet“in the staging in which he shares the scene with Maurcio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta

Since 2014, the mother of two children; Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula have participated in this staging in which they have collaborated with figures such as Gabriel Soto, David Zepeda, the latter, with whom she even became romantically related.