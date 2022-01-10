Aracely Arámbula combines charms with sea blue in photo | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, in a postcard from the beach, boasted her statuesque figure in a set blue that combined perfectly with the beautiful natural scenery, the “ex of Luis Miguel“steals hearts.

The acclaimed Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula, has successfully defied the passage of time, at 46 years old, the “green-eyed” appeared in one of the many photos that circulate from the fan page dedicated to the remembered Televisa and Telemundo actress.

It is worth mentioning that “The Chule“, who appears in a blue top that revealed some of her attributes and her envied silhouette, Aracely Arámbula’s popularity became a” boom “, as an effect derived from Luis Miguel’s bioseries.

Beautiful beginning of the week!!! @aracelyarambula #ArAFamilia #MiArAFamiliaBella, reads the description that accompanies the snapshot of the one born on March 6, 1975.

Aracely Arámbula combines charms with sea blue in photo. Capture Instagram

The prominent figure who became the “Face of the Herald“In 1996, she wears a coquettish two-piece set in an aqua blue color that allowed us to appreciate the body measurements that make the star stand out as one of the most attractive in the show and on the platforms.

Recently, Arámbula Jaques, ventured once more into the staging, “Why do men love cab ***?”, Currently she wears a very curvy silhouette and it has been the same one who has shared some of her key routines to achieve it .

Hello, you look very beautiful, I send you many kisses, pretty, it reads in one of the reactions dedicated to the mother of two children.

The Telemundo collaborator in projects like “The Doña“(2016-2020) and” La Patrona “(2013), accumulated 214 I like that some of the account users left in the snapshot, it should be said that other moments of the presenter of” MasterChef Latino are also appreciated “.

The also “mexican singer“She does not ask anything of today’s famous young women, after losing a few pounds that she would have gained after focusing on her work as a mother during the first years of her children’s lives, she would comment in past interviews.

The actress of “Why do men love cab ***?”, Has been able to take advantage of all the controversy of her alleged participation in her ex-partner’s series.

The charismatic interpreter of “Bad news“The season of the play successfully culminated in her hometown, in addition to her possible return with one of the past Telemundo series, her loyal fans hope to see her soon in a Televisa novel.

Aracely Arámbula forged her career in various productions of Las Estrellas, “Soñadoras” (1998-1999), where she played the role of “Maité Monteverde”, in addition to other melodramas such as “Las Vías del Amor” (2002-2003), “Abrazame very strong “(200-2001),” Alma Rebelde “(1999) are just some of his many participations and leading roles.